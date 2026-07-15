 
logo
 
Home > Pagenotfound

Sorry! Page Not Found

The page you are looking for does not exist, please check spellings and try again...

etemaad live tv watch now

Todays Epaper

Etemaad Urdu Daily 2026-08-20 E Paper

English Weekly

Etemaad English Weekly 2026-07-02 E Paper
neerus indian ethnic wear

AIMIM News

asaduddin-owaisi-announces-special-rain-prayers-on-july-26-salat-al-istisqa

Asaduddin Owaisi announces special rain prayers on July 26 'Salat al-Istisqa'

Jul 15, 2026
asaduddin-owaisi-pm-modi-should-attend-khamenei-funeral

Asaduddin Owaisi 'PM Modi Should Attend Khamenei Funeral'

Jun 25, 2026
asaduddin-owaisi-demands-ec-accept-pan-driving-licence-and-ration-cards-for-verification-in-sir

Asaduddin Owaisi Demands EC Accept PAN, Driving Licence And Ration Cards For Verification In SIR

Jun 11, 2026
aimim-qutbullapur-president-mohammed-muneeruddin-interact-with-locals-of-bachupally-residents-over-absence-of-worship-places-

AIMIM Qutbullapur President Mohammed Muneeruddin interact with locals of Bachupally residents over absence of worship places

Jun 07, 2026
Latest Urdu News

حیدرآباد میں اے سی بی کی بڑی کارروائی، تحصیلدار کے ₹6.87 کروڑ کے اثاثے بے نقاب

حیدرآباد: زو پارک کے قریب سڑک حادثہ، ٹاٹا ایس نے لاری کو ماری ٹکر، ڈرائیور ہلاک

آندھرا پردیش میں لفٹ حادثہ، 50 سالہ خاتون کی موت

تمل ناڈو: بیٹے نے بوڑھی ماں کو ٹرین کے سامنے دھکیل دیا

وشاکھاپٹنم میں ایل کے جی کے طالب علم کی موت، ٹیچر پر مارپیٹ کا الزام

کریم نگر میں 20 ہزار روپے رشوت لیتے ہوئے گرام پالنا آفیسر گرفتار

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین سرکاری ملازمین کو بڑی راحت، تیسرے بچے پر ایک سال کی زچگی چھٹی کا اعلان

CEIR پورٹل کی مدد سے عطاپور پولیس نے 25 گمشدہ و چوری شدہ موبائل فون برآمد کیے

وارث پٹھان کا ایس آئی آر پر ردعمل، ’عوام کا ووٹ حق ہے، کسی حکومت کی جاگیر نہیں‘

حیدرآباد ہیریٹیج میوزیم کی بحالی کا فیصلہ، 2,500 سالہ قدیم مصری ممی کا بھی تحفظ

ٹی آر ایس قائدین اور کارکنوں کا اجلاس، صدر کلواکنٹلہ کویتا کا خطاب

وزیراعلیٰ ریونت ریڈی کے ہاتھوں 1,126 کروڑ روپے کی لاگت سے تعمیر شدہ صنعت نگر TIMS کا افتتاح

SIR-2026: چیف الیکٹورل آفیسر کا سیاسی جماعتوں کے نمائندوں کے ساتھ اجلاس

جگتیال میں لاری اور آر ٹی سی بس میں تصادم

بی جے پی کی نئی قومی تنظیمی ٹیم کا اعلان، اسمرتی ایرانی اور وسندھرا راجے کو اہم ذمہ داریاں

Most Viewed

Govt says adequate fuel stocks available amid panic buying in several states

May 26, 2026

Telangana chemists join nationwide strike against online pharmacies

May 21, 2026

PM Modi conferred with Agricola Medal in Rome for agricultural initiatives

May 21, 2026

San Francisco Turns to AI to Safeguard Whales From Ship Strikes

May 21, 2026

Arundhati Choudhary wins India's 11th Commonwealth Games gold medal, Lovlina Borgohain settles for silver

Aug 02, 2026

US to impose steep tariffs on generic medicine imports from Aug 2028

Jul 22, 2026

Trump Signals Resumption of US-Lebanon Direct Flights After 40 Years

Jul 22, 2026

Girl Booked Over Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi Apologises

Aug 01, 2026

Sirens Sound Across Bahrain as Iran Launches Fresh Attacks

Jul 23, 2026

Do you think Artificial Intelligence will create more jobs than it replaces?

Yes
No
Not sure
Like Us
Etemaad Daily
Home About Us Advertise With Us All Polls Epaper Archives Privacy Policy Contact Us Download Etemaad App
© 2026 Etemaad Daily News, All Rights Reserved.