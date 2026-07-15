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AIMIM News
Asaduddin Owaisi announces special rain prayers on July 26 'Salat al-Istisqa'
Jul 15, 2026
Asaduddin Owaisi 'PM Modi Should Attend Khamenei Funeral'
Jun 25, 2026
Asaduddin Owaisi Demands EC Accept PAN, Driving Licence And Ration Cards For Verification In SIR
Jun 11, 2026
AIMIM Qutbullapur President Mohammed Muneeruddin interact with locals of Bachupally residents over absence of worship places
Jun 07, 2026
Latest Urdu News
حیدرآباد میں اے سی بی کی بڑی کارروائی، تحصیلدار کے ₹6.87 کروڑ کے اثاثے بے نقاب
حیدرآباد: زو پارک کے قریب سڑک حادثہ، ٹاٹا ایس نے لاری کو ماری ٹکر، ڈرائیور ہلاک
آندھرا پردیش میں لفٹ حادثہ، 50 سالہ خاتون کی موت
تمل ناڈو: بیٹے نے بوڑھی ماں کو ٹرین کے سامنے دھکیل دیا
وشاکھاپٹنم میں ایل کے جی کے طالب علم کی موت، ٹیچر پر مارپیٹ کا الزام
کریم نگر میں 20 ہزار روپے رشوت لیتے ہوئے گرام پالنا آفیسر گرفتار
تمل ناڈو میں خواتین سرکاری ملازمین کو بڑی راحت، تیسرے بچے پر ایک سال کی زچگی چھٹی کا اعلان
CEIR پورٹل کی مدد سے عطاپور پولیس نے 25 گمشدہ و چوری شدہ موبائل فون برآمد کیے
وارث پٹھان کا ایس آئی آر پر ردعمل، ’عوام کا ووٹ حق ہے، کسی حکومت کی جاگیر نہیں‘
حیدرآباد ہیریٹیج میوزیم کی بحالی کا فیصلہ، 2,500 سالہ قدیم مصری ممی کا بھی تحفظ
ٹی آر ایس قائدین اور کارکنوں کا اجلاس، صدر کلواکنٹلہ کویتا کا خطاب
وزیراعلیٰ ریونت ریڈی کے ہاتھوں 1,126 کروڑ روپے کی لاگت سے تعمیر شدہ صنعت نگر TIMS کا افتتاح
SIR-2026: چیف الیکٹورل آفیسر کا سیاسی جماعتوں کے نمائندوں کے ساتھ اجلاس
جگتیال میں لاری اور آر ٹی سی بس میں تصادم
بی جے پی کی نئی قومی تنظیمی ٹیم کا اعلان، اسمرتی ایرانی اور وسندھرا راجے کو اہم ذمہ داریاں
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