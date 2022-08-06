Telangana CM KCR to boycott NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, on Saturday declared that he will skip the Niti Aayog meeting in Delhi that will be held on Sunday. This is the 7th meeting of the Governing Council and is the first in-person meeting since July 2019.





The TRS chief said that his decision is a mark of "protest" against the Central government.













people". In a letter the CM wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM expressed anguish against center, for states not being given "flexibility to design & modify schemes based on their needs & conditions to ensure maximum benefit topeople".





He added that "I find the center micro-managing schemes, giving complete go by to state-specific needs which are best left to individual states."





"In view of these facts I do not find it useful to attend the 7th Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog scheduled to be held on August 7, 2022 and I am staying away from it as a mark of strong protest against the present trend of central government to discriminate against the states and not treating them as equal partners in our collective effort to make India a strong and developed country,” Rao said in the letter narrating a host of reasons for his boycotting the meet.