Shivakumar says, Gave up CM seat after advice from high command

Kanakapura (Karnataka): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said he gave up the race to become the chief minister and decided to remain “patient”, following the advice of the Gandhis and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge.





On a visit to his constituency after becoming the deputy chief minister, he told his voters that their







desire (to see him as chief minister) will never be false, and asked them to wait with patience.





“You gave me votes in large numbers to make me the chief minister, but what to do, a decision was made. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge gave me an advice. I had to bow my head to the words of the elders — I have to remain with patience,” Shivakumar said.