RCP Singh resign from JDU, calls the party 'a sinking ship'

Former Union minister RCP Singh resigned from the Janata Dal (United) after the party sent a notice over corruption allegations.





RCP Singh said, "There is nothing left in this party. JD(U) is a sinking ship".





Janata Dal (United) on Saturday had issued a showcause notice to RCP Singh over 'discrepancies in immovable properties' and he was asked to file his reply at the earliest.













Nalanda District Janata Dal (U), in which it was mentioned that discrepancies in immovable properties registered from 2013-2022 in his name (RCP Singh) and that of his family were noticed," the showcase notice read.





The letter hailed Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, saying he has been working on a 'zero tolerance policy for corruption.'





"As directed, the party expects you to immediately submit a reply about your clear opinion point by point on the points of complaint," the letter concluded.