PM Narendra Modi reaches train mishap site in Balasore, takes stock of situation

Balasore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inspected the triple train accident site at Bahanaga in Odisha’s Balasore district to take stock of relief operations.





He was accompanied by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and was







briefed on the situation by both Vaishnaw as well as officers of the disaster management team which worked overnight to rescue people at the disaster site where at least 261 people have died and 900 more injured.





The Prime Minister spoke to the Cabinet Secretary and Health Minister from the site.