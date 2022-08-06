Centre pens 6 states to ramp up testing, vaccination amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Amid a rise in coronavirus infections in some parts of the country, the central government has asked Delhi and six states to ensure adequate testing, promote Covid-appropriate behaviour and increase the pace of vaccination to contain the surge.













may potentially facilitate transmission of infectious diseases, including COVID-19. In a letter to Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said upcoming festivals and mass congregations in different parts of the countrymay potentially facilitate transmission of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.





It is critical to ensure adequate testing is undertaken in all the districts of the state while maintaining the recommended share of RT-PCR and antigen tests. The state must also closely monitor districts reporting higher cases, positivity rates and clusters to prevent further spread of infection and effective case management, he stressed in the letter dated August 5.