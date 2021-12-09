Cabinet gives nod to extension of PMAY-Gramin till March 2024

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has approved continuation of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin till March 2024. Briefing the media in New Delhi yesterday, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said, Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana will ensure housing for all in rural areas. He said, the scheme will provide assistance for construction of remaining over 155 lakh houses and will achieve target of 2.95 crore pucca houses with basic amenities.

Mr. Thakur said, the cabinet has also approved Ken-Betwa interlinking of rivers project. He said, it will ensure water availability in the water starved Bundelkhand region. The project will cost of 44 thousand 605 crore rupees and will be completed in 8 years.















