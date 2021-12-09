Ambulance carrying mortal remains of one of the defence personnel meets with minor accident

Chennai: One of the 13 ambulance carrying the mortal remains of those killed in the IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash, carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and others, met with a minor accident en route to the Sulur Air base from Coonoor. The accident happened near Mettupalayam.





Following this the mortal remains were immediately transferred on to another ambulance and taken to Sulur.





Thousands of people lined up on either sides of the road from Coonoor to Sulur and paid floral tributes to the braveheats who died. Emotional slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Jai Hind' and 'Veera Vanakkam' (Heroic Salute) were raised by the people.