United Arab Emirates offers condolences over India train crash

Abu Dhabi: The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of India over the victims of a train collision that occurred in the city of Balasore in Odisha state and resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries.





condolences to the Government of India and its people and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.





UAE President Sheikh Mohamed taking to Twitter and wrote, “I extend my heartfelt condolences to all those affected by the train accident in India.