Putin expresses grief over loss of lives in Odisha train accident

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a train accident in Odisha. He offered condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu over the train accident in Odisha.





Putin wished speedy recovery to those







injured in the train accident that claimed the lives of 261 people.





“Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the deadly train collision in the Indian state of Odisha,” according to the statement released by Kremlin.