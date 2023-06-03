Over 5 kg suspected heroin dropped by Pakistani drone seized in Amritsar

Chandigarh: In a joint ambush by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police on Saturday, a consignment of over 5 kg suspected narcotics dropped by a Pakistani drone was seized from a village in Amritsar.





On hearing a mild buzzing sound of a drone and the dropping







of a consignment at the outskirts of Rai village, a joint search operation was carried out in the area, said the BSF.





The troops recovered a big consignment containing five packets of suspected narcotics from fields. An iron ring was also found attached with the consignment.