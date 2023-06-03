Traffic curbs for TS fete on Sunday

The police will be imposing traffic curbs in view of the Telangana state police celebrations of Suraksha Dinotsavam, as part of the 10th State Formation Day celebrations, on June 4.





The restrictions will be in place from 6 am to 11 pm on Sunday on a need basis.





The police will hold a rally of patrol cars and Blue Colts vehicles from Sanjeevaiah park to Charminar, from 6 am to 9 am. Police will stop general traffic on the roads as the rally winds its way through.





The route of the rally is: Sanjeevaiah park, Budha Bhavan, Sailing Club, Children’s park, Ambedkar statue, Liberty, Basheerbagh, Babu Jajgivan Ram statue, Abids, MJ Market, Afzalgunj, Nayapul, Madina, Pathargatti, Gulzar Houz, Charkaman and Charminar





IN the return route, the rally will go via Gulzar Houz, Delhi Gate, Nayapul, Afzalgunj, MJ Market, Taj island, Nampally station, AR petrol pump, Ravindra Bharathi, Iqbal Minar, Telugu Talli statue, NTR Marg, Rotary, People’s Plaza.





For the technology exhibition at Ambedkar statue, which includes a street play on themes like traffic safety, anti-drug campaign, cybersecurity and women safety, visitors vehicles have to be parked at single line at PVNR Marg, and Mint compound lane, NTR ghat and NTR garden.





For the the women’s carnival to be organised by the women safety wing on Tank Bund from 4 pm to 9 pm, traffic will







not be allowed on Tank Bund from both sides and will be diverted to adjoining routes.





Traffic from Liberty towards Tank Bund will be diverted at Ambedkar statue towards Telugu Talli, Iqbal Minar to embark on the Telugu Talli flyover.





Traffic from Telugu Talli statue towards Tank Bund will be diverted at Ambedkar statue towards Liberty, Himayatnagar.





Traffic from Karbala Maidan towards Tank Bund will be diverted at Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda DBR Mills, Lower Tank Bund road, Katta Maisamma temple, Telugu Talli flyover.





Traffic from DBR Mills towards Tank Bund will be diverted at DBR Mills towards Goshala, Kavadiguda, Bible House.





Traffic from Iqbal Minar towards Secunderabad will be diverted at Old Secretariat to embark on Telugu Talli flyover via Katta Maisamma, Lower Tank Bund road, DBR Mills Kavadiguda. Visitors can park their vehicles on the road between Ambedkar statue and Lepakshi, opposite BRK Bhavan road, behind Buddha Bhavan towards PVNR Marg, Sailing Club to Children’s park road, NTR ground, New MLA Quarters, Adarshnagar.





The police footmarch from MJ Market to Charminar from 10 pm to 11 pm will pass through MJ Market, Osmangunj, Siddiamber Bazaar, Afzalgunj T-junction, Nayapul, Madina, Pathargatti, Gulzar Houz, and Charkaman. Traffic will be stopped to allow the march.















