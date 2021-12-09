Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee mourns Rawat's death

Grieving the shocking death of chief of defence staff Bipin Rawat and other soldiers in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee cancelled its Janda Panduga (flag festival) programme slated for Thursday. This was to mark the birthday of AICC chief Sonia Gandhi and announcement day of separate Telangana state.





TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy expressed condolences to the bereaved families.





Meanwhile, a digital membership drive will take-off on Thursday across the state. Revanth Reddy will participate in the membership drive programme at his native Kodangal Assembly constituency.











