State Formation Day celebrated at GHMC headquarters

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi unfurled the National Flag at the GHMC headquarters to mark Formation Day celebrations. Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar, EVDM director Prakash Reddy, additional commissioner Priyanka Ala, chief city planner Devender Reddy, chief entomologist Dr Rambabu, chief veterinary officer Dr Abdul Vakil were







present.





Vijayalakshmi said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had set an example by identifying the needs of the people and implementing innovative development and welfare schemes.





She said the GHMC had started ward offices on the advice of minister K.T. Rama Rao to provide quick resolution of civic complaints.











