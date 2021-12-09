Skyscrapers trigger demand for construction professionals in Hyderabad:

The skyline of Hyderabad is changing. Of late, many high rise structures are mushrooming in different areas of the city. Besides, triggering a new lifestyle among people, this trend of highrise building is also fueling demand for many professionals in the construction sector.





In the past, a few civil engineers used to monitor and execute a five or six floor structure projects, both in commercial and residential sectors. But in the last few years, many skyscrapers have come up and many more are being constructed.





Be it Bachupally, Financial District, Kokapet, Kompally, Rajendranagar and Uppal, skyscrapers are dotting the city landscape. With the industry evolving, the demand for professionals in areas such as building, planning, safety, besides engineers, construction managers, projects managers, stores managers, marketing managers, finance and HR managers and others has increased considerably, CREDAI national vice-president G Rami Reddy told Telangana Today.





Unlike in the past, in the current scenario, to execute a multi-floor project, a core team of about 25 to 30 professionals, is required besides several sub-teams. Apart from ensuring quality, managements have to meet deadlines to deliver projects as per schedule. Considering all these factors, managements require professional teams, he explains.





In addition to these categories, there is demand for quality supervisors, land supervisors, electrical, plumbing, mechanical supervisors too.





“Though, there is some local talent, it is not sufficient. Managements are forced to recruit workforce from other States and the need of the hour is to groom more local talent,” he suggests.





Besides these professionals, there is lot of demand for skilled workforce as well. Unfortunately, majority of the workforce is not trained to meet the industry requirements and managements are providing incentives and accommodation to retain the available skilled workforce, CREDAI Hyderabad General Secretary V Rajashekhar Reddy said.





The industry has welcomed the State government’s plans to set up a construction university at National Academy of Construction, Madhapur, but wants more to be done. To bridge the industry requirements and provision of quality workforce, government should also focus on changing the academic curriculum as per the industry requirements, Rajashekhar Reddy said, adding that mandatory one year on-field training for graduates after completion of their academic course could be explored.





To ensure availability of trained masons and workers in different categories of electrical, plumbing, civil etc, mandal level skill development centres could be set up to groom rural youth. Apart from ensuring employment, it will also help in providing required trained workforce, he said.