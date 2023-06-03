More passport counters at RPO Secunderabad

The Regional Passport Office, Secunderabad, has decided to extend the facility of submission of applications at its offices in Secunderabad.





After setting up of five Passport Seva Kendras and 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras under the RPO Secunderabad, the application processing was being done at the Kendras only.





“Keeping in view the long appointment availability cycle, it has now been decided to extend the facility of submission of applications at RPO Secunderabad also,” RPO Secunderabad Dasari







Balaiah said on Friday.





Further, as a trial run, 40 normal appointments per day, are being released on the Passport Seva website https://www.passportindia.gov.in/ around 4.30 pm on June 3 for the period from June 5 to 7.





Applicants, both registering now/desiring to reschedule their appointment, can make use of the facility available on the Passport Seva website / mPassport Seva app. Prior appointment is mandatory and no walk-in requests will be entertained.















