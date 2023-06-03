KTR to release annual report on IT today

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao will release the annual report on the performance of the IT sector in Telangana for 2022-23 on Saturday, a practice he has followed from 2015.





Rama Rao also releases annual reports for the other ministries in his portfolio —industries and municipal administration and urban development (MAUD). He is the only minister in the state Cabinet to do so.





These reports not only highlight the growth and achievements in respective sectors but also outline the priorities and targets for the new financial year,







helping the officials and staff in respective departments to work with a focussed approach to meet the targets.





According to the previous eight annual reports, the IT sector witnessed has significant growth in IT exports and job creation. In 2021-22, Telangana state saw a 26.14 per cent increase in IT exports during 2021-22, which was an increase of 9 per cent over the national average.





The number of jobs in the IT sector have also increased significantly by 23.48 per cent.















