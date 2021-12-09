 
IMD forecast that Rain likely in Hyderabad on Friday

Thu 09 Dec 2021, 22:43:41
As the mercury in the various parts of the city dip below normal, the experts at India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, forecast that parts of the city might receive light to moderate rain on Friday.

The overall minimum temperature recorded in the city on Thursday was 20.7 degree Celsius, with the lowest temperature of 17.6 degree Celsius recorded at Serilingampally.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the city might record up to 2.5 mm of rainfall on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad will witness a generally cloudy sky, with wind speed around six to ten kmph for the next two days. The minimum temperature is expected to be between 18 degree Celsius and 20 degree Celsius; whereas the maximum temperature is likely to soar up to 32 degree Celsius.

With winter gaining strength, many parts of Telangana are experiencing low night temperatures. On Thursday, Vikarabad recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 14.9 degree Celsius. Temperatures at districts including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Sangareddy, Mancherial, Nirmal and Nizamabad are likely to dip further in the next two days.

Lowest temperatures:
Serilingampally — 17.6 degree Celsius
Qutubullapur — 18.1 degree Celsius
Rajendranagar — 18.2 degree Celsius
Hayathnagar — 18.3 degree Celsius
LB Nagar — 19.2 degree Celsius

