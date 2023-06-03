HMDA launches 21-day fete

The 10 years of Telangana state was celebrated with enthusiasm by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority at their headquarters here on Friday.





P. Chandraiah, secretary, HMDA, unfurled the National Flag to mark the day. He recalled the days of struggle and the involvement of every section in the statehood movement.





forest director Dr B. Prabhakar, director (planning) Sivasharanappa, estate officer (EO) Kishan Rao and others were present on the occasion.





As part of the 21-day celebrations, HMDA has illuminated parks and buildings, including the HMDA office at Ameerpet and the City Central Library at Afzalgunj.















