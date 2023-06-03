Governor Dr Soundararajan says the benefits of development should reach all in Telangana state

The state Formation Day was celebrated on joyous note at Raj Bhavan here on Friday.





With June 2 being the birthday of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, the entire premises wore a festive look as people from different walks of life reached Raj Bhavan.





The security personnel coordinated with the guests and ordinary people, who were allowed to participate in the celebrations.





Speaking on the occasion, Dr Soundararajan said that the benefits of development should reach all in Telangana state. Only a handful of people reaping the benefits is







not what the statehood was fought for, she said.





The Governor said that ‘Jai Telangana’ is not only a slogan and a mark of self-respect. She recalled the sacrifices of Telangana martyrs and others to achieve the six decades dream of Telangana. Dr Soundararajan said that development should not be restricted to Hyderabad but spread to all villages and towns.





Many cultural programmes, including by young boys and girls, were conducted on the occasion while those who part in the 1969 movement were felicitated.















