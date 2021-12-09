Car turns over at Ghatkesar; 1 killed

A youngster died on the spot while three of his friends were injured after the car he was driving went out of control and turned over at Ghatkesar on the city outskirts on Wednesday night.





Police said when the youngsters reached near Ghatkesar, Akhil, 19, who allegedly was driving the car quite fast, lost control of the steering wheel and the car turned over.





He suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died, while others were rushed to a nearby private hospital.





The Ghatkesar police booked a case of negligence causing death and injuries and are investigating. They are probing if the driver was drunk at the time of the mishap.















