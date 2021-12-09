 
logo
 
Home > World > General
Hyderabad National International Specials General

Telegram rolls out new privacy features for chats, groups

Thu 09 Dec 2021, 12:16:29
Delhi: Encrypted messaging app Telegram has started rolling out its latest monthly update for Android and iOS devices, adding numerous new features for users.

Some significant features include protected content in groups and channels, deleting messages by date, log in via calls, and many others.

“The new Protected Content feature will help creators protect the content they publish on Telegram and ensure that it is available only for their intended audience. In order to provide complete control to users over their digital footprint, the Delete by Date feature will enable them to easily find and delete date specific chats from the history,” the company said in a statement.

With protected content feature group and channel owners can now restrict their content to group or channel members only, prevent message forwarding and screenshots, and disable the ability to save media from posts. It aims to help creators and channel admins protect their media and posts in groups and channels.

Delete Messages by Date will allow users to delete any messages from a conversation at any time, and with this update, it’s been made even more convenient as one can now clear chat history from a specific day or date range in any one-on-one chat.

With new ways to log in via call, Telegram has now allowed some mobile devices with an option to receive a login call from Telegram and then enter several digits of the phone number that called – instead of getting codes via text message.

In the last update, Telegram introduced 8 new global chat themes, however they were only available on iOS so far. With this latest update, now Android users would be able to select from these 8 new chat themes for their UI.

Chat Settings have been fully redesigned, giving the new themes centre stage. Built by the Telegram team, every theme has a day and night mode, colourful animated background and gradient message bubbles.




Share Tweet
No Comments For This Post, Be first to write a Comment.
Leave a Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Enter the code shown:


Can't read the image? click here to refresh
Most viewed from General
Konkani writer Damodar Mauzo conferred with 57th Gyanpeeth Award

Konkani writer Damodar Mauzo conferred with 57th Gyanpeeth Award...

Uber launches new audio recording option for rides, drivers

Uber launches new audio recording option for rides, drivers...

Pakistani woman delivers at Indo-Pak border, given a unique name ‘Border’

Pakistani woman delivers at Indo-Pak border, given a unique name ‘Border’...

Wasim Rizvi converts to Hinduism On Babri Masjid demolition anniversary,

Wasim Rizvi converts to Hinduism On Babri Masjid demolition anniversary, ...

Steps to Follow to Protect yourself from Financial Frauds with Aadhaar card

Steps to Follow to Protect yourself from Financial Frauds with Aadhaar card...

Frequently asked questions about SARS-CoV-2 Variant Omicron

Frequently asked questions about SARS-CoV-2 Variant Omicron...

Twitter removes 3,465 state-linked info operations

Twitter removes 3,465 state-linked info operations...

Online fraudsters target festival shoppers

Online fraudsters target festival shoppers...

LinkedIn now available in Hindi

LinkedIn now available in Hindi...

Twitter launches dedicated search prompt for HIV

Twitter launches dedicated search prompt for HIV...

Twitter bans sharing of images, videos without people

Twitter bans sharing of images, videos without people's consent...

Indian tech wizard Parag Agrawal takes over as CEO of Twitter

Indian tech wizard Parag Agrawal takes over as CEO of Twitter...

Most viewed from World
IAF orders inquiry in CDS chopper crash: Rajnath Singh

IAF orders inquiry in CDS chopper crash: Rajnath Singh...

Car turns over at Ghatkesar; 1 killed

Car turns over at Ghatkesar; 1 killed...

HMDA mulls e-auction of 12 plots in KPHB

HMDA mulls e-auction of 12 plots in KPHB...

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee mourns Rawat

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee mourns Rawat's death...

IAF copter crash: Black box retrieved

IAF copter crash: Black box retrieved...

Gulmarg resort records a minimum temperature of minus 5.8 degree Celsius

Gulmarg resort records a minimum temperature of minus 5.8 degree Celsius...

Cold conditions intensify in Rajasthan

Cold conditions intensify in Rajasthan...

KCR urges PM to stop auction of Singareni coal blocks

KCR urges PM to stop auction of Singareni coal blocks...

Last rites of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat to be performed tomorrow

Last rites of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat to be performed tomorrow...

Serum Institute Executive Director Dr Suresh Jadhav passes away

Serum Institute Executive Director Dr Suresh Jadhav passes away...

Cabinet gives nod to extension of PMAY-Gramin till March 2024

Cabinet gives nod to extension of PMAY-Gramin till March 2024...

Rajnath Singh to make statement on chopper crash in Parliament today

Rajnath Singh to make statement on chopper crash in Parliament today...

Todays Epaper

Etemaad Urdu Daily 2021-12-09 E Paper
neerus indian ethnic wear

AIMIM News

asaduddin-owaisi-says-the-demolition-of-babri-masjid-will-always-be-remembered

Asaduddin Owaisi says the demolition of Babri Masjid will always be remembered

Dec 07, 2021
asaduddin-owaisi-says-if-the-caa-is-not-repealed-the-protestors-will-take-to-streets-in-up

Asaduddin Owaisi says If the CAA is not repealed, the protestors will take to streets in UP

Nov 22, 2021
owaisi-complains-against-waseem-rizvi

Owaisi complains against Waseem Rizvi

Nov 18, 2021
aimim-to-make-political-debut-in-rajasthan-to-contest-next-assembly-elections

AIMIM to make political debut in Rajasthan, to contest next Assembly elections

Nov 16, 2021
asaduddin-owaisi-lashes-out-at-actor-kangana-ranaut-for-describing-indias-independence-in-1947-as-bheek-or-alms

Asaduddin Owaisi lashes out at actor Kangana Ranaut for describing India's Independence in 1947 as bheek or alms

Nov 15, 2021
aimim-chief-asaduddin-owaisi-demands-the-central-government-to-take-an-all-party-delegation-of-mps-to-the-contentious-borders-in-arunachal-pradesh

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi demands the Central Government to take an all-party delegation of MPs to the contentious borders in Arunachal Pradesh

Nov 09, 2021
amit-shah-doing-dog-whistle-politics-says-asaduddin-owaisi-over-namaz-remark

Amit Shah doing dog-whistle politics, says Asaduddin Owaisi over Namaz remark

Nov 02, 2021
muslims-had-been-cheated-in-the-name-of-secularism-asaduddin-owaisi

Muslims had been cheated in the name of secularism: Asaduddin Owaisi

Nov 01, 2021
Latest Urdu News

حکومت کے مسودے پر کسان تنظیموں میں اتفاق

’پردھان منتری آواس یوجنا- گرامین ‘مارچ 2024 تک جاری رہے گی

زخمی جڈیجہ اور اکشرپٹیل جنوبی افریقہ کے دورے سے باہر، روہت ون ڈے کپتان

نمائش کے جنوری 2022 میں شروع ہونے کا امکان

بڑی کمپنیوں کا منافع معاشی خوشحالی نہیں : سونیا

جنرل راوت اور ان کی اہلیہ کی ہیلی کاپٹر حادثے میں موت

معطل ارکان معافی نہیں مانگیں گے: اپوزیشن

رواں مالی سال میں اقتصادی ترقی کا تخمینہ 9.5 فیصد پر برقرار: آر بی آئی

کانگریس نے 100امیدواروں کے ناموں کی فہرست کو فائنل کیا:پرینکا

شیئربازار میں طوفانی تیزی، سرمایہ کاروں نے تقریباً چار لاکھ کروڑ کمائے

کمنس کی عمدہ گیندبازی، انگلینڈ 147 پر ڈھیر

10 دسمبر کو ریلیز ہوگی پردیپ پانڈے چنٹو کی ’مائی بابو جی کے آشیرواد‘

فائیوجی رول آؤٹ ملک کی پہلی ترجیح ہونی چاہئے: مکیش امبانی

چیف آف ڈیفنس جنرل بپن راوت کا ہیلی کاپٹر حادثہ کا شکار

سڈنی میں ہونے والے 2022 اے ٹی پی کپ کے لیے سربیا کی ٹیم میں شامل جوکووچ

Most Viewed

Indian-origin student jailed for faking evidence in United Kingdom

Jun 09, 2016

Currency ink, threads supplier same for India,Pak: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Nov 16, 2016

Telangana Wakf Board to serve notices to encroachers in Hyderabad

Apr 27, 2017

Lockdown Relaxation in Telangana with re-opening of some shops: Check Details

May 16, 2020

CM KCR to chair high-level meeting tomorrow

May 26, 2020

Quran ranks as the best book for justice by Harvard University

Jan 15, 2020

Parking charges increased at Secunderabad Railway Station

Jul 06, 2017

14 districts of Orange zone in Telangana declared to turn Green zone

May 09, 2020

Telangana to restrict movement of people from red zones

May 07, 2020

Do you think Centre should repeal of CAA, NRC immediately?

Yes
No
Can't Say

Latest Videos View All

army-helicopter-crashes-in-ooty-cds-bipin-rawat-on-board
Army Helicopter Crashes in Ooty, CDS Bipin Rawat on Board
kid-walks-into-police-station-to-book-classmate-for-stealing-pencil
Kid walks into police station to book classmate for stealing pencil
man-climbs-over-lion-enclosure-walls-in-hyderabad-zoo
Man climbs over lion enclosure walls in Hyderabad Zoo
famous-miya-bhai-song-rapper-ruhaan-arshad-quit-music-industry
Famous Miya Bhai Song Rapper Ruhaan Arshad Quit Music Industry
madhya-pradesh-police-lathi-charge-at-eid-milad-un-nabi-procession-
Madhya Pradesh: Police Lathi Charge At Eid Milad-un-Nabi Procession
hrithik-roshan-pens-note-for-aryan-khan-stay-calm-amidst-the-chaos
Hrithik Roshan Pens Note For Aryan Khan: Stay Calm Amidst the Chaos
Like Us
Etemaad Daily
Home About Us Advertise With Us All Polls Epaper Archives Privacy Policy Contact Us Download Etemaad App
© 2021 Etemaad Daily News, All Rights Reserved.