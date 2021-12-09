Konkani writer Damodar Mauzo conferred with 57th Gyanpeeth Award













Mauzo is short story writer, novelist and screenplay writer. His novel Karmelin had bagged Sahitya Akademi award in 1983. His several short stories are translated into other languages and have appeared in various magazines. Stories of Mauzo depict the struggle of poor people, their agonies and sorrows.

Goa: Renowned Konkani writer Damodar Mauzo has been conferred with 57th Gyanpeeth Award for the year 2022. Noted Assamese poet Nilmani Phookan has bagged 56th Gyanpeeth award for the year 2021. Mauzo is second Konkani writer to receive the highest literary award, earlier being given to Writer Ravindra Kelekar in 2006.