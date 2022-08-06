Senior paddler Sharath Kamal reached the men’s singles semi-final at CWG 2022

Acantha Sharath Kamal made it to the finals of the doubles events after leading the men’s team to Gold in the Commonwealth Games 2022.





Sharath Kamal has won 11 matches on the bounce after winning the men’s Gold in Birmingham. The 40-year-old is only furthering his legacy, reaching the semi-finals of the singles event as well.













the Commonwealth Games. Sharath Kamal is assured of at least 2 more medals as he takes his tally to 12 in the history ofthe Commonwealth Games.





Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan reached the men’s doubles final for the second successive time at the Commonwealth Games. The experienced pair defeated Lum Nicholas and Luu Fin of Australia in a hard-fought semi-final.





Sharath and Sathiyan lost the opening game 8-11, but they bounced back to win the second game 11-9. However, Sharath and Sathiyan were served another set back as they lost the third game.