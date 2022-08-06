PV Sindhu enters women's singles semifinals at CWG 2022

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu struggled past Malaysia's Goh Wei Jin in the women's singles quarterfinals while young Aakarshi Kashyap's CWG debut ended with a 10-21, 7-21 defeat to Scotland's Kristy Gilmour.





A former world champion, Sindhu registered a come-from-behind 19-21, 21-14, 21-18 win over Goh, ranked 60th, to enter her third successive semifinals at the Commonwealth Games.













PV Sindhu tried to mount a comeback using her height to create angles but Goh Jin Wei unleashed a flurry of smashes to take the opening game.





PV Sindhu, known for her endurance, amped up her game to tire out Goh Jin Wei with longer rallies and lead 11-8 at the second break. Goh Jin Wei, who is on a comeback trail after retiring due to health reasons last year, struggled physically and could not close the gap as the match stretched into the decider.