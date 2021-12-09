 
Cricket

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by an innings and 8 runs in the 2nd Test match

Thu 09 Dec 2021, 13:12:32
Dhaka: Offspinner Sajid Khan ended with a match haul of 12-128 as Pakistan broke Bangladesh's stubborn resistance to secure an innings and eight-run victory in the rain-hit second and final test on Wednesday.

Bangladesh was forced to follow-on after being wrapped up for 87 in the first innings and was bowled out for 205.

With the light gradually fading, Bangladesh's last-wicket pair of Taijul Islam and Ebadot Hossain resisted for 34 balls to raise a hope of salvaging the test.

But Sajid broke the partnership, dismissing Taijul leg-before to help Pakistan win the game.

Sajid claimed 4-86, the fourth-best individual total by a Pakistani bowler in an innings, to follow up his first-innings 8-42.

Pakistan declared its first innings at 300-4 after only 63.2 overs were possible in the first three days because of rain and bad light.

The third day was entirely washed out and only 6.2 overs were possible on Day 2.

Resuming on 76-7, Bangladesh was quickly dismissed for 87 and Babar Azam forced the follow-on. Fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-31) and Hasan Ali (2-37) then got into act with the new ball, leaving Bangladesh 25-4.

But Bangladesh raised a bit hope as Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das combined for 73 runs in 25 overs before Sajid rattled the stump of Liton for 45.

Shakib Al Hasan joined Mushfiqur Rahim and added 49 runs before the latter was run out for 48 after trying for a risky single. Shakib and Mehidy Hasan then frustrated the Pakistani attack and Babar came to bowl, getting the breakthrough with his offspin as Mehidy went for sweep.




Etemaad Daily
