IND vs WI: Harshal Patel ruled out of remaining T20I series due to injury

India is leading the five-match T20I series against West Indies by 2-1. The men in blue will aim to win the ongoing fourth T20I and seal the series win.





Star player Harshal Patel who missed the last two T20Is owing to an injury, was not included in the playing XI of the 4th T20I. He has been ruled out of the last match as well.





Full squads -













Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Shamarh Brooks, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes. West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, RovmanPowell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Shamarh Brooks, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes.





India: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson.