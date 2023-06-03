 
Cricket

David Warner plans to retire from Test cricket next year

Sat 03 Jun 2023, 18:22:24
London: Ahead of the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval from June 7-11, Australia’s veteran left-handed opener David Warner has revealed that he hopes to finish his Test career at the Sydney Cricket Ground against Pakistan in January 2024.

Warner also ruled out his participation for the two Tests against West Indies. He hopes to keep playing



white-ball cricket for Australia until the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA.

“You’ve got to score runs. I’ve always said the (2024) World Cup would probably be my final game. I probably owe it to myself and my family — if I can score runs here and continue to play back in Australia — I can definitely say I won’t be playing that West Indies series.
