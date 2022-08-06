CWG 2022: India reach cricket final after beating England in semis

The Indian women's cricket team created history at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 as they defeated England in the semi-final to secure a berth in the final and the country's first-ever medal in the sport at the Games.





England may have lost the first semi-final by 4 runs but the hosts still have a shot at the Bronze medal in tomorrow's third-place game where they will play the loser of the Australia-New Zealand semifinal.













script. At the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, England choked at 160/6 while chasing the target of 165. Captain Natalie Sciver (41 off 43) almost took the game away from India but her run-out in the 19th over — off a sharp throw from Smriti Mandhana — changed thescript.





Amy Jones (31 off 24) and Danielle Wyatt (35 off 27) also played their shots but threw their wickets away at critical moments. Sneh Rana was electric on the field. She caused the run-outs of Alice Capsey (13 off 8) and Jones, and claimed the wickets of Wyatt and Katherine Brunt (0). She finished with figures of 2/28.





India will play the winner between Australia and New Zealand in the Commonwealth Games cricket final on Sunday.





Earlier,. Smriti Mandhana's elegant yet brutal knock of 61 along with Jemimah Rodrigues' useful 44 not out powered India to a healthy 164 for 5 against hosts England in the semifinal of the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.