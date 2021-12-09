Telangana records 205 new Covid-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 205 new Covid infections and one fatality on Wednesday taking the cumulative number of deaths to 4,002 and the total number of positive cases so far to 6,77,546. The number of active cases in Telangana, as on Wednesday, was 3,871.





The authorities on Wednesday conducted 38,085 Covid tests of which results of 1,856 samples were awaited. A total of 185 individuals have recovered with a recovery rate of 98.83 per cent on Wednesday.





So far, a total of 2,88,80,078 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 6,77,546 have tested positive and 6,69,673 persons have recovered.





The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts included four from Adilabad, five from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 79 from areas under GHMC, four from Jagityal, one from Jangaon, two each from Jogulamba Gadwal and Kamareddy, eight from Karimnagar, seven from Khammam, two from Mahabubnagar, six from Mahabubabad, three from Mancherial, six from Medak, 14 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, three each from Nalgonda and Nirmal, one from Nizamabad, seven from Peddapalli,13 from Rangareddy, four each from Sangareddy and Siddipet, two from Suryapet, one each from Rajanna Sircilla, Wanaparthy and Yadadri Bhongir, three from Warangal Rural and 19 from Hanumakonda.











