 
logo
 
Home > Health > Coronavirus Updates
Coronavirus Updates

India's Covid vaccination coverage crosses 130 crore mark

Thu 09 Dec 2021, 10:38:19
New Delhi: India’s Covid vaccination coverage has crossed 130 crore mark. Health and Family Welfare Ministry said, more than 72 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 PM yesterday.

The Ministry said, out of the total vaccination, more than 80 crore 71 lakh vaccine doses have been administered as first dose, while over 49 crore 58 lakh doses have been administered as second dose. As part of the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, Centre is supporting the States and Union Territories by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.




Share Tweet
No Comments For This Post, Be first to write a Comment.
Leave a Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Enter the code shown:


Can't read the image? click here to refresh
Most viewed from Coronavirus Updates
Telangana records 205 new Covid-19 cases

Telangana records 205 new Covid-19 cases...

Bengal logs 574 new Covid-19 cases

Bengal logs 574 new Covid-19 cases...

India logs 9,419 new Covid-19 cases

India logs 9,419 new Covid-19 cases...

Kerala confirms 5,038 new Coronavirus cases

Kerala confirms 5,038 new Coronavirus cases...

Maharashtra reports 893 new Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra reports 893 new Covid-19 cases...

Maharashtra reports 699 new Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra reports 699 new Covid-19 cases...

India reports 8,439 new Coronavirus cases; 195 deaths

India reports 8,439 new Coronavirus cases; 195 deaths...

Russia reports two cases of Omicron coronavirus variant

Russia reports two cases of Omicron coronavirus variant...

6,822 new Coronavirus cases reported in the country

6,822 new Coronavirus cases reported in the country...

Mizoram registers 330 new Covid-19 cases

Mizoram registers 330 new Covid-19 cases...

Over 127 crore 93 lakh doses of Covid vaccine administered in India so far

Over 127 crore 93 lakh doses of Covid vaccine administered in India so far...

India records 8,306 fresh Covid infections

India records 8,306 fresh Covid infections...

Most viewed from Health
85 percent of India

85 percent of India's eligible population administered first dose of Covid vaccine: Union ...

Omicron cases jumps to 21 in the country

Omicron cases jumps to 21 in the country...

7 Omicron cases reported in Pune, including 3 who came from Nigeria

7 Omicron cases reported in Pune, including 3 who came from Nigeria...

WHO says no reports of Omicron Covid deaths yet

WHO says no reports of Omicron Covid deaths yet...

UK approves new Covid treatment

UK approves new Covid treatment...

WHO chief confirms

WHO chief confirms 'OMICRON' Covid-19 variant in 23 countries...

Omicron variant can be detected by RT-PCR, RAT: ICMR chief

Omicron variant can be detected by RT-PCR, RAT: ICMR chief...

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya says no case of new Covid variant Omicron reported in the country

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya says no case of new Covid variant Omicron reported...

New virus variant poses very high risk: WHO

New virus variant poses very high risk: WHO...

Diabetes, a silent disease with life-threatening complications

Diabetes, a silent disease with life-threatening complications...

Zika virus infection confirmed in Kerala

Zika virus infection confirmed in Kerala...

WHO designates new strain as

WHO designates new strain as 'Variant of Concern'; Name it Omicron...

Todays Epaper

Etemaad Urdu Daily 2021-12-09 E Paper
neerus indian ethnic wear

AIMIM News

asaduddin-owaisi-says-the-demolition-of-babri-masjid-will-always-be-remembered

Asaduddin Owaisi says the demolition of Babri Masjid will always be remembered

Dec 07, 2021
asaduddin-owaisi-says-if-the-caa-is-not-repealed-the-protestors-will-take-to-streets-in-up

Asaduddin Owaisi says If the CAA is not repealed, the protestors will take to streets in UP

Nov 22, 2021
owaisi-complains-against-waseem-rizvi

Owaisi complains against Waseem Rizvi

Nov 18, 2021
aimim-to-make-political-debut-in-rajasthan-to-contest-next-assembly-elections

AIMIM to make political debut in Rajasthan, to contest next Assembly elections

Nov 16, 2021
asaduddin-owaisi-lashes-out-at-actor-kangana-ranaut-for-describing-indias-independence-in-1947-as-bheek-or-alms

Asaduddin Owaisi lashes out at actor Kangana Ranaut for describing India's Independence in 1947 as bheek or alms

Nov 15, 2021
aimim-chief-asaduddin-owaisi-demands-the-central-government-to-take-an-all-party-delegation-of-mps-to-the-contentious-borders-in-arunachal-pradesh

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi demands the Central Government to take an all-party delegation of MPs to the contentious borders in Arunachal Pradesh

Nov 09, 2021
amit-shah-doing-dog-whistle-politics-says-asaduddin-owaisi-over-namaz-remark

Amit Shah doing dog-whistle politics, says Asaduddin Owaisi over Namaz remark

Nov 02, 2021
muslims-had-been-cheated-in-the-name-of-secularism-asaduddin-owaisi

Muslims had been cheated in the name of secularism: Asaduddin Owaisi

Nov 01, 2021
Latest Urdu News

حکومت کے مسودے پر کسان تنظیموں میں اتفاق

’پردھان منتری آواس یوجنا- گرامین ‘مارچ 2024 تک جاری رہے گی

زخمی جڈیجہ اور اکشرپٹیل جنوبی افریقہ کے دورے سے باہر، روہت ون ڈے کپتان

نمائش کے جنوری 2022 میں شروع ہونے کا امکان

بڑی کمپنیوں کا منافع معاشی خوشحالی نہیں : سونیا

جنرل راوت اور ان کی اہلیہ کی ہیلی کاپٹر حادثے میں موت

معطل ارکان معافی نہیں مانگیں گے: اپوزیشن

رواں مالی سال میں اقتصادی ترقی کا تخمینہ 9.5 فیصد پر برقرار: آر بی آئی

کانگریس نے 100امیدواروں کے ناموں کی فہرست کو فائنل کیا:پرینکا

شیئربازار میں طوفانی تیزی، سرمایہ کاروں نے تقریباً چار لاکھ کروڑ کمائے

کمنس کی عمدہ گیندبازی، انگلینڈ 147 پر ڈھیر

10 دسمبر کو ریلیز ہوگی پردیپ پانڈے چنٹو کی ’مائی بابو جی کے آشیرواد‘

فائیوجی رول آؤٹ ملک کی پہلی ترجیح ہونی چاہئے: مکیش امبانی

چیف آف ڈیفنس جنرل بپن راوت کا ہیلی کاپٹر حادثہ کا شکار

سڈنی میں ہونے والے 2022 اے ٹی پی کپ کے لیے سربیا کی ٹیم میں شامل جوکووچ

Most Viewed

Indian-origin student jailed for faking evidence in United Kingdom

Jun 09, 2016

Currency ink, threads supplier same for India,Pak: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Nov 16, 2016

Telangana Wakf Board to serve notices to encroachers in Hyderabad

Apr 27, 2017

Lockdown Relaxation in Telangana with re-opening of some shops: Check Details

May 16, 2020

CM KCR to chair high-level meeting tomorrow

May 26, 2020

Quran ranks as the best book for justice by Harvard University

Jan 15, 2020

Parking charges increased at Secunderabad Railway Station

Jul 06, 2017

14 districts of Orange zone in Telangana declared to turn Green zone

May 09, 2020

Telangana to restrict movement of people from red zones

May 07, 2020

Do you think Centre should repeal of CAA, NRC immediately?

Yes
No
Can't Say

Latest Videos View All

army-helicopter-crashes-in-ooty-cds-bipin-rawat-on-board
Army Helicopter Crashes in Ooty, CDS Bipin Rawat on Board
kid-walks-into-police-station-to-book-classmate-for-stealing-pencil
Kid walks into police station to book classmate for stealing pencil
man-climbs-over-lion-enclosure-walls-in-hyderabad-zoo
Man climbs over lion enclosure walls in Hyderabad Zoo
famous-miya-bhai-song-rapper-ruhaan-arshad-quit-music-industry
Famous Miya Bhai Song Rapper Ruhaan Arshad Quit Music Industry
madhya-pradesh-police-lathi-charge-at-eid-milad-un-nabi-procession-
Madhya Pradesh: Police Lathi Charge At Eid Milad-un-Nabi Procession
hrithik-roshan-pens-note-for-aryan-khan-stay-calm-amidst-the-chaos
Hrithik Roshan Pens Note For Aryan Khan: Stay Calm Amidst the Chaos
Like Us
Etemaad Daily
Home About Us Advertise With Us All Polls Epaper Archives Privacy Policy Contact Us Download Etemaad App
© 2021 Etemaad Daily News, All Rights Reserved.