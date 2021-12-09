India's Covid vaccination coverage crosses 130 crore mark

New Delhi: India’s Covid vaccination coverage has crossed 130 crore mark. Health and Family Welfare Ministry said, more than 72 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 PM yesterday.





The Ministry said, out of the total vaccination, more than 80 crore 71 lakh vaccine doses have been administered as first dose, while over 49 crore 58 lakh doses have been administered as second dose. As part of the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, Centre is supporting the States and Union Territories by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.















