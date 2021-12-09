India logs 9,419 new Covid-19 cases

New Delhi: India has registered 9,419 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 11.6% higher than Tuesday. It brings the total caseload to 3,46,66,241.





Top five states which have registered maximum cases are Kerala with 5,038 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 893 cases, Tamil Nadu with 703 cases, West Bengal with 574 cases, and Karnataka with 399 cases.





159 deaths have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours, increasing the total reported death count to 4,74,111. 80.76% of the new cases are reported from these five states, with Kerala alone responsible for 53.49% of the new cases.





Maximum casualties were reported in Kerala (112), followed by Tamil Nadu with 11 daily deaths.





India's recovery rate now stands at 98.36%.A total of 8,251 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which brings the total recoveries to 3,40,97,388 across the country.





India's active caseload stands at 94,742. In the last 24 hours, active cases increase by 1,009.





India has administered a total of 80,86,910 doses in the last 24 hours, which brings the total tally of doses administered to 1,30,39,32,286. A total of 12,89,983 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.















