Coronavirus Updates

Andhra Pradesh reports 1st case of moneypox in Visakhapatnam

Sat 06 Aug 2022, 23:08:13
Andhra Pradesh has reported its first suspected case of monkeypox with a student of GITAM University here, showing the symptoms of the viral disease. The student was kept in isolation and the officials of the health department arrived at the university to collect the swab



samples.

Before the medical team could arrive, the student fled in fear. However, he was brought back to the university and the blood samples of the student were sent for testing. The student was said to be away in Hyderabad recently and returned to Visakhapatnam.
