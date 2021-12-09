 
Katrina and Vicky to tie the knot today

Thu 09 Dec 2021, 11:25:59
Sawai Madhopur: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding day has finally arrived. The couple will tie the knot today, Decembe 9, at Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The wedding festivities have been going on in full swing. On Wednesday, December 8, the couple celebrated their haldi and sangeet ceremony.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are getting married at the lavish Six Senses Barwara Fort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple will tie the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding in the afternoon. Katrina and Vicky will take the saat pheras at 3pm. “Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are having an afternoon wedding. They will be taking the saat pheras at 3 pm in a mandap.” 

The couple and their families reached the luxury hotel in Rajasthan on December 6. Some of the celebrity friends of the couple have joined them in Sawai Madhopur. The pre-wedding functions began on December 7. Vicky and Katrina’s wedding guest list includes celebrities such as Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur and Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, among others.



