TS PECET first phase counselling from Dec 11

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2021 first phase counselling for admissions into BPEd/DPEd courses offered by various universities in the State will commence from December 11.





Candidates can register online, pay the processing fee and upload scanned copies of the certificates for online verification up to December 19, TS PECET 2021 admissions convener Prof. P Ramesh Babu said on Wednesday.





The physical verification of special category certificates-NCC/CAP for candidates who booked slots will be done between December 18 and 20. Web options will be available on December 24 and 25, and options can be edited up to December 26. A list of provisional selected candidates will be placed on the website on December 27.





Those candidates who receive seat allotment orders must report to colleges concerned along with tuition fee payment challan for verification of original certificates between December 28 and 30. The classwork will commence on December 30.





A total of 1,860 BPEd seats are available in 18 colleges, while four colleges have 350 DPEd seats. As many as 2,994 candidates qualified in the TS PECET 2021.















