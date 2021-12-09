 
logo
 
Home > Edu and Jobs

TS PECET first phase counselling from Dec 11

Thu 09 Dec 2021, 12:10:04
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2021 first phase counselling for admissions into BPEd/DPEd courses offered by various universities in the State will commence from December 11.

Candidates can register online, pay the processing fee and upload scanned copies of the certificates for online verification up to December 19, TS PECET 2021 admissions convener Prof. P Ramesh Babu said on Wednesday.

The physical verification of special category certificates-NCC/CAP for candidates who booked slots will be done between December 18 and 20. Web options will be available on December 24 and 25, and options can be edited up to December 26. A list of provisional selected candidates will be placed on the website on December 27. 

Those candidates who receive seat allotment orders must report to colleges concerned along with tuition fee payment challan for verification of original certificates between December 28 and 30. The classwork will commence on December 30.

A total of 1,860 BPEd seats are available in 18 colleges, while four colleges have 350 DPEd seats. As many as 2,994 candidates qualified in the TS PECET 2021.




Share Tweet
No Comments For This Post, Be first to write a Comment.
Leave a Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Enter the code shown:


Can't read the image? click here to refresh
Most viewed from Edu and Jobs
Job fair to be held today at Tolichowki

Job fair to be held today at Tolichowki...

UGC NET 2021 exam scheduled on Dec 5 postponed

UGC NET 2021 exam scheduled on Dec 5 postponed...

Schools to remain shut in Delhi from today

Schools to remain shut in Delhi from today...

TS Inter vocational practical exams from Dec 3

TS Inter vocational practical exams from Dec 3...

Those who Want to study in UK, Attend British Council’s virtual fair

Those who Want to study in UK, Attend British Council’s virtual fair...

All Haryana schools to re-open with full capacity from Dec 1

All Haryana schools to re-open with full capacity from Dec 1...

TS PGECET registration date for uploading certificates extended to Nov 30

TS PGECET registration date for uploading certificates extended to Nov 30...

TS EdCET counselling from Dec 1

TS EdCET counselling from Dec 1...

Law admission counselling from Nov 27

Law admission counselling from Nov 27...

Schools, colleges, educational institutes to re-open from 29th Nov in Delhi

Schools, colleges, educational institutes to re-open from 29th Nov in Delhi...

SREO invites applications for imparting training to SC/ST job seekers

SREO invites applications for imparting training to SC/ST job seekers...

First convocation of Nizam College likely to be held in January 2022

First convocation of Nizam College likely to be held in January 2022...

Todays Epaper

Etemaad Urdu Daily 2021-12-09 E Paper
neerus indian ethnic wear

AIMIM News

asaduddin-owaisi-says-the-demolition-of-babri-masjid-will-always-be-remembered

Asaduddin Owaisi says the demolition of Babri Masjid will always be remembered

Dec 07, 2021
asaduddin-owaisi-says-if-the-caa-is-not-repealed-the-protestors-will-take-to-streets-in-up

Asaduddin Owaisi says If the CAA is not repealed, the protestors will take to streets in UP

Nov 22, 2021
owaisi-complains-against-waseem-rizvi

Owaisi complains against Waseem Rizvi

Nov 18, 2021
aimim-to-make-political-debut-in-rajasthan-to-contest-next-assembly-elections

AIMIM to make political debut in Rajasthan, to contest next Assembly elections

Nov 16, 2021
asaduddin-owaisi-lashes-out-at-actor-kangana-ranaut-for-describing-indias-independence-in-1947-as-bheek-or-alms

Asaduddin Owaisi lashes out at actor Kangana Ranaut for describing India's Independence in 1947 as bheek or alms

Nov 15, 2021
aimim-chief-asaduddin-owaisi-demands-the-central-government-to-take-an-all-party-delegation-of-mps-to-the-contentious-borders-in-arunachal-pradesh

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi demands the Central Government to take an all-party delegation of MPs to the contentious borders in Arunachal Pradesh

Nov 09, 2021
amit-shah-doing-dog-whistle-politics-says-asaduddin-owaisi-over-namaz-remark

Amit Shah doing dog-whistle politics, says Asaduddin Owaisi over Namaz remark

Nov 02, 2021
muslims-had-been-cheated-in-the-name-of-secularism-asaduddin-owaisi

Muslims had been cheated in the name of secularism: Asaduddin Owaisi

Nov 01, 2021
Latest Urdu News

حکومت کے مسودے پر کسان تنظیموں میں اتفاق

’پردھان منتری آواس یوجنا- گرامین ‘مارچ 2024 تک جاری رہے گی

زخمی جڈیجہ اور اکشرپٹیل جنوبی افریقہ کے دورے سے باہر، روہت ون ڈے کپتان

نمائش کے جنوری 2022 میں شروع ہونے کا امکان

بڑی کمپنیوں کا منافع معاشی خوشحالی نہیں : سونیا

جنرل راوت اور ان کی اہلیہ کی ہیلی کاپٹر حادثے میں موت

معطل ارکان معافی نہیں مانگیں گے: اپوزیشن

رواں مالی سال میں اقتصادی ترقی کا تخمینہ 9.5 فیصد پر برقرار: آر بی آئی

کانگریس نے 100امیدواروں کے ناموں کی فہرست کو فائنل کیا:پرینکا

شیئربازار میں طوفانی تیزی، سرمایہ کاروں نے تقریباً چار لاکھ کروڑ کمائے

کمنس کی عمدہ گیندبازی، انگلینڈ 147 پر ڈھیر

10 دسمبر کو ریلیز ہوگی پردیپ پانڈے چنٹو کی ’مائی بابو جی کے آشیرواد‘

فائیوجی رول آؤٹ ملک کی پہلی ترجیح ہونی چاہئے: مکیش امبانی

چیف آف ڈیفنس جنرل بپن راوت کا ہیلی کاپٹر حادثہ کا شکار

سڈنی میں ہونے والے 2022 اے ٹی پی کپ کے لیے سربیا کی ٹیم میں شامل جوکووچ

Most Viewed

Indian-origin student jailed for faking evidence in United Kingdom

Jun 09, 2016

Currency ink, threads supplier same for India,Pak: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Nov 16, 2016

Telangana Wakf Board to serve notices to encroachers in Hyderabad

Apr 27, 2017

Lockdown Relaxation in Telangana with re-opening of some shops: Check Details

May 16, 2020

CM KCR to chair high-level meeting tomorrow

May 26, 2020

Quran ranks as the best book for justice by Harvard University

Jan 15, 2020

Parking charges increased at Secunderabad Railway Station

Jul 06, 2017

14 districts of Orange zone in Telangana declared to turn Green zone

May 09, 2020

Telangana to restrict movement of people from red zones

May 07, 2020

Do you think Centre should repeal of CAA, NRC immediately?

Yes
No
Can't Say

Latest Videos View All

army-helicopter-crashes-in-ooty-cds-bipin-rawat-on-board
Army Helicopter Crashes in Ooty, CDS Bipin Rawat on Board
kid-walks-into-police-station-to-book-classmate-for-stealing-pencil
Kid walks into police station to book classmate for stealing pencil
man-climbs-over-lion-enclosure-walls-in-hyderabad-zoo
Man climbs over lion enclosure walls in Hyderabad Zoo
famous-miya-bhai-song-rapper-ruhaan-arshad-quit-music-industry
Famous Miya Bhai Song Rapper Ruhaan Arshad Quit Music Industry
madhya-pradesh-police-lathi-charge-at-eid-milad-un-nabi-procession-
Madhya Pradesh: Police Lathi Charge At Eid Milad-un-Nabi Procession
hrithik-roshan-pens-note-for-aryan-khan-stay-calm-amidst-the-chaos
Hrithik Roshan Pens Note For Aryan Khan: Stay Calm Amidst the Chaos
Like Us
Etemaad Daily
Home About Us Advertise With Us All Polls Epaper Archives Privacy Policy Contact Us Download Etemaad App
© 2021 Etemaad Daily News, All Rights Reserved.