 
logo
 
Home > Business

India’s forex kitty drops USD 4.34 billion to USD 589.14 billion

Sat 03 Jun 2023, 11:45:39
Mumbai: Falling for the second consecutive week, India’s forex reserves dropped by USD 4.339 billion to USD 589.138 billion for the week ended May 26, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the reserves had declined by USD 6.052 billion to USD 593.477 billion.

It can be noted that in October 2021, the country’s forex kitty had reached an all-time high of USD 645 billion. The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

For the week ended May 26, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, declined by USD 4.014 billion to USD 520.931



billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI on Friday.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves dropped by USD 225 million to USD 44.902 billion, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by USD 84 million to USD 18.192 billion, the apex bank said.

The country’s reserve position with the IMF was down by USD 17 million to USD 5.113 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.




Share Tweet
No Comments For This Post, Be first to write a Comment.
Leave a Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Enter the code shown:


Can't read the image? click here to refresh
Most viewed from Business
Centre imposes stock limits on Tur and Urad dal to prevent hoarding and speculation

Centre imposes stock limits on Tur and Urad dal to prevent hoarding and speculation...

GST collections for May fell 19 per cent to Rs 1,57,090 crore

GST collections for May fell 19 per cent to Rs 1,57,090 crore...

UPI hits record 9 billion transactions worth Rs 14 lakh crore

UPI hits record 9 billion transactions worth Rs 14 lakh crore...

Indian economy steps up its GDP growth to CAGR of 7.8 percent in the next decade: President of CII R. Dinesh

Indian economy steps up its GDP growth to CAGR of 7.8 percent in the next decade: Presiden...

Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 83.5

Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 83.5...

India

India's GDP growth hits 7.2 per cent for fiscal year 2022-23 after better than expected pe...

Cabinet approves Rs 1 lakh crore scheme to increase grain storage capacity in co-operative sector

Cabinet approves Rs 1 lakh crore scheme to increase grain storage capacity in co-operative...

Government launches Electronics Repair Services Outsourcing to make India Repair Capital of the World

Government launches Electronics Repair Services Outsourcing to make India Repair Capital o...

Morgan Stanley credits Modi govt for India’s transformation in Less than a Decade

Morgan Stanley credits Modi govt for India’s transformation in Less than a Decade...

Sri Lankan Power & Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekara announces price revision in case of petrol & other petroleum products

Sri Lankan Power & Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekara announces price revision in case of...

Manappuram Finance launches Ma-Money app

Manappuram Finance launches Ma-Money app...

Number of Rs 500 fake currency notes rose by 14.6 per cent: RBI

Number of Rs 500 fake currency notes rose by 14.6 per cent: RBI...

Todays Epaper

Etemaad Urdu Daily 2023-06-03 E Paper

English Weekly

Etemaad English Weekly 2023-06-03 E Paper
neerus indian ethnic wear

AIMIM News

not-islam-constitution-in-danger-asaduddin-owaisi

Not Islam, Constitution in danger: Asaduddin Owaisi

Jun 02, 2023
owaisi-ruled-out-support-to-delhi-chief-minister-arvind-kejriwal-over-an-ordinance-issue

Owaisi ruled out support to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over an ordinance issue

Jun 01, 2023
asaduddin-owaisi-demands-to-introduce-muslim-bandhu-scheme-in-state-for-poor-muslims

Asaduddin Owaisi demands to introduce Muslim Bandhu scheme in state for poor Muslims

May 31, 2023
majlis-to-hold-jalsa-halat-e-hazra-at-sadashivpet-today-

Majlis to hold Jalsa Halat-e-Hazra at Sadashivpet today

May 30, 2023
asaduddin-owaisi-addresses-a-huge-public-meeting-in-adilabad-on-sunday

Asaduddin Owaisi addresses a huge public meeting in Adilabad on Sunday

May 29, 2023
majlis-to-hold-jalsa-e-aam-at-nagpur-today

Majlis to hold 'Jalsa-e-Aam' at Nagpur today

May 27, 2023
bjp-supporters-from-nampally-join-mim

BJP supporters from Nampally join MIM

May 26, 2023
owaisi-takes-a-jibe-at-pm-modi-over-2k-notes-withdrawal

Owaisi takes a jibe at PM Modi over 2K notes withdrawal

May 22, 2023
Latest Urdu News

آل انڈیا مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ کے صدر بنے مولانا خالد سیف اللہ رحمانی

جو بھی قصوروار ہوگا بخشا نہیں جائے گا: مودی

وارنر جنوری 2024 میں ٹیسٹ سے ریٹائر منٹ لے سکتے ہیں

حیدر آباد میں جی - 20 ہیلتھ ورکنگ گروپ کا تیسرا اجلاس

حیدرآباد میٹرو کے منتخب میٹرو اسٹیشنوں پر بیت الخلاء کے یوزر چارجز متعارف

امیتابھ بچن اور جیا بچن کی شادی کے 50 سال مکمل

ٹرین حادثے میں ہلاکتوں کی تعداد 260 کے پار: راحت رسانی کا کام مکمل: وزیر ریلوے

صدر رجب ایردوان آج اپنے نئی میعاد کیلئے صدارتی عہدے کا حلف اٹھائیں گے

ہندوستان نے ازبکستان کو 22-0 شکست دی

ملک میں کورونا کے 235 نئے کیسز

اڈیشہ کے ٹرین حادثے میں جانی نقصان پر سونیا گاندھی کا اظہارغم

ایم ایس ایجوکیشن اکیڈیمی کا ٹیچرس کو بیرونی ملک کے سفرکا تحفہ

انہوں نے ریلوے کو تباہ کر دیا ہے: اڈیشہ ٹرین سانحہ پر لالو یادو

راجستھان کے سی ایم گہلوت نے عوامی تقریب کے دوران خرابی کے بعد کلکٹر پر مائیک پھینک دیا

ہائی کورٹ نے سیسوڈیا کو اپنی بیمار بیوی سے ملنے کے لیے ان کی رہائش گاہ جانے کی اجازت دی

Most Viewed

Currency ink, threads supplier same for India,Pak: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Nov 16, 2016

Indian-origin student jailed for faking evidence in United Kingdom

Jun 09, 2016

Lockdown Relaxation in Telangana with re-opening of some shops: Check Details

May 16, 2020

Telangana Wakf Board to serve notices to encroachers in Hyderabad

Apr 27, 2017

CM KCR to chair high-level meeting tomorrow

May 26, 2020

Quran ranks as the best book for justice by Harvard University

Jan 15, 2020

Parking charges increased at Secunderabad Railway Station

Jul 06, 2017

14 districts of Orange zone in Telangana declared to turn Green zone

May 09, 2020

Telangana to restrict movement of people from red zones

May 07, 2020

Should CSK captain M S Dhoni need to announce retirement from the IPL cricket?

Yes
No
Can't Say

Latest Videos View All

delhi-court-extends-judicial-custody-of-aap-leader-manish-sisodia
Delhi Court extends judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia
govt-orders-deployment-of-adequate-manpower-carriers-ask-flyers-to-come-early-delhi-airport-congestion
Govt Orders Deployment Of Adequate Manpower; Carriers Ask Flyers To Come Early: Delhi Airport Congestion
miraculous-escape-for-andhra-woman-as-road-caves-in-below-her-feet
Miraculous escape for Andhra woman as road caves in below her feet
congress-all-set-to-launch-bharat-jodo-yatra-from-septrember-7
Congress All Set To Launch Bharat Jodo Yatra From Septrember 7
local-authorities-destroyed-the-masjid-khaja-mahmood-in-shamshabad-hyderabad
Local Authorities Destroyed the Masjid Khaja Mahmood in Shamshabad Hyderabad
arvind-kejriwal-says-monitoring-relief-work-after-wall-collapses-in-delhis-alipur
Arvind Kejriwal Says Monitoring Relief Work After Wall Collapses In Delhi’s Alipur
Like Us
Etemaad Daily
Home About Us Advertise With Us All Polls Epaper Archives Privacy Policy Contact Us Download Etemaad App
© 2023 Etemaad Daily News, All Rights Reserved.