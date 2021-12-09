 
logo
 
Home > Business

DoT to deactivate extra SIM of subscribers beyond 9 connections

Thu 09 Dec 2021, 13:21:07
New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued an order to re-verify the SIM of subscribers holding beyond nine connections across India, six connections in the case of Jammu and Kashmir, North East and Assam, and to disconnect in case of non-verification.

The subscribers will be given the option to choose the connection they want to retain and deactivate the rest of the connections, according to the order issued on December 7.

"If during the data analytics carried out by DoT, it is found that an individual subscriber is having more than nine mobile connections (six in the case of J&K, NE and Assam LSAs) across all the TSPs (telecom service providers), all the mobile connections will be flagged for re-verification," the DoT order said.

LSA refers to Licensed Service Area.

The order comes from DoT to check incidence of financial crimes, pesky calls, automated calls and fraudulent activities.

The DoT has asked telecom operators to remove all the flagged mobile connections from the database that are not in use as per the rule.

The outgoing (including data services) facilities of the "flagged mobile connection shall be suspended within 30 days" and "the incoming service shall be suspended within 45 days" in case subscriber has turned up for verification and exercises his option to surrender, transfer to disconnect mobile connections.

In case no subscriber turns up for re-verification, the flagged number will be deactivated within 60 days to be counted from December 7.

"In case of a subscriber who is on international roaming or with physical disability or hospitalisation, additional 30 days will be provided...," the order said.

However, if the number has been flagged by any law enforcement agencies or financial institution or identified as a pesky caller then the outgoing facilities will be suspended within 5 days, incoming within 10 days and complete disconnection within 15 days in case no one turns up for verification.

"The said timelines shall be regularly intimated by the TSPs to the subscribers of flagged mobile connections via SMSs/IVRS/e-mail/app or any other available methods. The subscribers shall also be regularly intimated about the reason for barring of services," the order said.



Share Tweet
No Comments For This Post, Be first to write a Comment.
Leave a Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Enter the code shown:


Can't read the image? click here to refresh
Most viewed from Business
Sensex starts on choppy note

Sensex starts on choppy note...

Sensex zooms over 700 points in early trade

Sensex zooms over 700 points in early trade...

Instagram launches tool urging teens to take a break

Instagram launches tool urging teens to take a break ...

Fitch cuts India GDP forecast for FY22 to 8.4%

Fitch cuts India GDP forecast for FY22 to 8.4%...

Rupee slips 5 paise against US dollar in early trade

Rupee slips 5 paise against US dollar in early trade...

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%...

India, ADB sign 150 million dollar loan agreement

India, ADB sign 150 million dollar loan agreement ...

Piyush Goyal asks Plastic industry to increase turnover

Piyush Goyal asks Plastic industry to increase turnover...

Reserve Bank to announce its bi-monthly monetary policy today

Reserve Bank to announce its bi-monthly monetary policy today...

Sensex jumps over 400 points in early trade

Sensex jumps over 400 points in early trade...

Over 55% Jan Dhan account holders are women: Finance Ministry

Over 55% Jan Dhan account holders are women: Finance Ministry...

Rupee gains 15 paise against US dollar

Rupee gains 15 paise against US dollar ...

Todays Epaper

Etemaad Urdu Daily 2021-12-09 E Paper
neerus indian ethnic wear

AIMIM News

asaduddin-owaisi-says-the-demolition-of-babri-masjid-will-always-be-remembered

Asaduddin Owaisi says the demolition of Babri Masjid will always be remembered

Dec 07, 2021
asaduddin-owaisi-says-if-the-caa-is-not-repealed-the-protestors-will-take-to-streets-in-up

Asaduddin Owaisi says If the CAA is not repealed, the protestors will take to streets in UP

Nov 22, 2021
owaisi-complains-against-waseem-rizvi

Owaisi complains against Waseem Rizvi

Nov 18, 2021
aimim-to-make-political-debut-in-rajasthan-to-contest-next-assembly-elections

AIMIM to make political debut in Rajasthan, to contest next Assembly elections

Nov 16, 2021
asaduddin-owaisi-lashes-out-at-actor-kangana-ranaut-for-describing-indias-independence-in-1947-as-bheek-or-alms

Asaduddin Owaisi lashes out at actor Kangana Ranaut for describing India's Independence in 1947 as bheek or alms

Nov 15, 2021
aimim-chief-asaduddin-owaisi-demands-the-central-government-to-take-an-all-party-delegation-of-mps-to-the-contentious-borders-in-arunachal-pradesh

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi demands the Central Government to take an all-party delegation of MPs to the contentious borders in Arunachal Pradesh

Nov 09, 2021
amit-shah-doing-dog-whistle-politics-says-asaduddin-owaisi-over-namaz-remark

Amit Shah doing dog-whistle politics, says Asaduddin Owaisi over Namaz remark

Nov 02, 2021
muslims-had-been-cheated-in-the-name-of-secularism-asaduddin-owaisi

Muslims had been cheated in the name of secularism: Asaduddin Owaisi

Nov 01, 2021
Latest Urdu News

کٹرینہ اور وکی کوشل کی شادی

شیئر مارکیٹ میں تیزی کا سلسلہ جاری

ہیلی کاپٹر حادثہ: میتوں کو لے جارہی ایمبولینس حادثے کا شکار، لاشیں دوسری گاڑی سے لے جائی گئی

کسانوں کا دہلی کی سرحدوں سمیت دیگر مقامات سے مورچہ ہٹانے کا اعلان

گجرات فسادات کی نئے سرے سے جانچ کی مانگ پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصلہ محفوظ

جموں وکشمیر کے عوام کے ساتھ انصاف کیا جائے: ڈاکٹر فاروق عبدا ﷲ

اقتدار کے خمار کی شکست، اناداتا ؤںکی جیت: کانگریس

ٹی ایس آر ٹی سی ہر جمعرات کو بس ڈے کے طور پر منائے گی

متھن چکرورتی کو کلکتہ ہائی کورٹ سے راحت۔۔اشتعال انگیز بیانات سے متعلق تمام کیس خارج

اشوک کمار: فلم انڈسٹری کے پہلے اینٹی ہیرو

روہنی کورٹ کمپلیکس میں مشتبہ دھماکہ، کوئی جانی نقصان نہیں

کسان تحریک ملتوی، تنظیمیں حکومت کے وعدے پر پیش رفت کا ہر ماہ جائزہ لیں گی

فضائیہ کے حادثہ کا شکار ہیلی کاپٹر کابلیک باکس ملا

ٹریوس کی ناٹ آؤٹ سنچری سے آسٹریلیا مضبوط

ہیلی کاپٹر حادثے میں سی ڈی ایس بپن راوت کے پی ایس او کی بھی موت

Most Viewed

Indian-origin student jailed for faking evidence in United Kingdom

Jun 09, 2016

Currency ink, threads supplier same for India,Pak: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Nov 16, 2016

Telangana Wakf Board to serve notices to encroachers in Hyderabad

Apr 27, 2017

Lockdown Relaxation in Telangana with re-opening of some shops: Check Details

May 16, 2020

CM KCR to chair high-level meeting tomorrow

May 26, 2020

Quran ranks as the best book for justice by Harvard University

Jan 15, 2020

Parking charges increased at Secunderabad Railway Station

Jul 06, 2017

14 districts of Orange zone in Telangana declared to turn Green zone

May 09, 2020

Telangana to restrict movement of people from red zones

May 07, 2020

Do you think Centre should repeal of CAA, NRC immediately?

Yes
No
Can't Say

Latest Videos View All

army-helicopter-crashes-in-ooty-cds-bipin-rawat-on-board
Army Helicopter Crashes in Ooty, CDS Bipin Rawat on Board
kid-walks-into-police-station-to-book-classmate-for-stealing-pencil
Kid walks into police station to book classmate for stealing pencil
man-climbs-over-lion-enclosure-walls-in-hyderabad-zoo
Man climbs over lion enclosure walls in Hyderabad Zoo
famous-miya-bhai-song-rapper-ruhaan-arshad-quit-music-industry
Famous Miya Bhai Song Rapper Ruhaan Arshad Quit Music Industry
madhya-pradesh-police-lathi-charge-at-eid-milad-un-nabi-procession-
Madhya Pradesh: Police Lathi Charge At Eid Milad-un-Nabi Procession
hrithik-roshan-pens-note-for-aryan-khan-stay-calm-amidst-the-chaos
Hrithik Roshan Pens Note For Aryan Khan: Stay Calm Amidst the Chaos
Like Us
Etemaad Daily
Home About Us Advertise With Us All Polls Epaper Archives Privacy Policy Contact Us Download Etemaad App
© 2021 Etemaad Daily News, All Rights Reserved.