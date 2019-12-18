 
logo
 
Home > World > National
Hyderabad National International Specials

Shashi Tharoor wins Sahitya Akademi Award 2019 for An Era Of Darkness

Wed 18 Dec 2019, 17:37:07
Indian politician, writer and Congress party member Shashi Tharoor won the Sahitya Akademi Award 2019 today. The Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Thiruvananthapuram won the prestigious award for his book An Era of Darkness: The British Empire in India. The book was published in 2016.

On December 18, 2019, Sahitya Akademi shared a press release announcing its annual Sahitya Akademi Awards in 23 languages. Shashi Tharoor was one of the winners in the list. He won for his work in creative non-fiction in English language.

Shashi Tharoor's book talks about the effect of British rule in India and how the colonizers exploited the country.

Born in London, Tharoor graduated from St. Stephen's College in Delhi in 1975. In 1978, he completed his doctorate in International Relations and Affairs from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University.

Tharoor has also served as the United Nations Under-Secretary General for Communications and Public Information and as the Minister of State for External Affairs.

He is popularly known for his impeccable hold on the English language and for going viral on the internet for his vocabulary.

Tharoor is also the author of many bestsellers like Why I Am A Hindu, Paradoxical Prime Minister and Inglorious Empire.
Share Tweet
No Comments For This Post, Be first to write a Comment.
Leave a Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Enter the code shown:


Can't read the image? click here to refresh
Most viewed from National
India should take urgent action to tackle air pollution: WHO

India should take urgent action to tackle air pollution: WHO...

Citizenship law has

Citizenship law has 'nothing to do with India's Muslims': Shahi Imam...

Randeep Singh Surjewala gets bail in Bank defamation case

Randeep Singh Surjewala gets bail in Bank defamation case...

Rahul Gandhi should come back as INC president: SC Unit of Congress Legal Dept

Rahul Gandhi should come back as INC president: SC Unit of Congress Legal Dept...

Shiv Sena lashes out at Centre over its handling of anti CAA protests

Shiv Sena lashes out at Centre over its handling of anti CAA protests...

BHU issues advisory to students, bars them from joining CAA protests

BHU issues advisory to students, bars them from joining CAA protests...

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says no to NRC, appeals people to maintain peace

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says no to NRC, appeals people to maintain peace...

JBT teachers scam: HC directs govt to consider afresh ex-Haryana CM

JBT teachers scam: HC directs govt to consider afresh ex-Haryana CM's plea for early relea...

Former Maharashtra CM Fadnavis posting

Former Maharashtra CM Fadnavis posting 'doctored videos' out of desperation: Prithviraj Ch...

What is the meaning of such challenges: Chidambaram hits back at PM on citizenship issue

What is the meaning of such challenges: Chidambaram hits back at PM on citizenship issue...

DCW chief welcomes SC decision to dismiss convict

DCW chief welcomes SC decision to dismiss convict's review plea in Nirbhaya case...

SC dismisses convict

SC dismisses convict's review plea in Nirbhaya case...

Most viewed from World
UN voices concern over violence in India against CAA, urges respect for freedom of expression

UN voices concern over violence in India against CAA, urges respect for freedom of express...

Trump writes to Pelosi, says stop impeachment

Trump writes to Pelosi, says stop impeachment...

Last date for submitting Haj applications is extended till December 23

Last date for submitting Haj applications is extended till December 23...

CM KCR expresses satisfaction of the temple works at Yadadri

CM KCR expresses satisfaction of the temple works at Yadadri...

Protests against CAA continue in Hyderabad

Protests against CAA continue in Hyderabad...

K T Rama Rao directs officials to tap the potential for employment generation in food processing industry

K T Rama Rao directs officials to tap the potential for employment generation in food proc...

Noted Urdu writer Mujtaba Hussain returns Padma Shri

Noted Urdu writer Mujtaba Hussain returns Padma Shri...

US opposes lifting key sanctions against North Korea

US opposes lifting key sanctions against North Korea...

Four killed, several injured across South in outbreak of twisters in US

Four killed, several injured across South in outbreak of twisters in US...

16 civilians killed in Syria airstrikes

16 civilians killed in Syria airstrikes...

Controversy erupts over Razakar list in Bangladesh

Controversy erupts over Razakar list in Bangladesh...

US urges North Korea to come to negotiating table

US urges North Korea to come to negotiating table...

Todays Epaper

Etemaad Urdu Daily 2019-12-18 E Paper

AIMIM News

jamia-vc-has-no-moral-right-to-continue-asaduddin-owaisi

Jamia VC has no moral right to continue: Asaduddin Owaisi

Dec 17, 2019
asaduddin-owaisi-files-petition-in-supreme-court-against-citizenship-bill

Asaduddin Owaisi files petition in Supreme Court against citizenship bill

Dec 14, 2019
despite-fighting-the-elections-against-the-shiv-sena-the-two-parties-joined-hands-with-the-saffron-party-for-political-gains-asaduddin-owaisi

Despite fighting the elections against the Shiv Sena, the two parties joined hands with the saffron party for political gains: Asaduddin Owaisi

Dec 11, 2019
asaduddin-owaisi-slams-centre-over-citizenship-amendment-bill

Asaduddin Owaisi slams Centre over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

Dec 10, 2019
amit-shah-will-be-in-the-league-of-hitler-asaduddin-owaisis-jibe-at-home-minister

Amit Shah will be in the league of Hitler: Asaduddin Owaisi's jibe at Home Minister

Dec 09, 2019
i-am-personally-against-every-type-of-encounter-asaduddin-owaisi

I am personally against every type of encounter: Asaduddin Owaisi

Dec 07, 2019
aimim-files-complaint-against-three-websites

AIMIM files complaint against three websites

Dec 07, 2019
citizenship-amendment-bill-is-against-the-articles-14-and-21-of-the-constitution-asaduddin-owaisi

Citizenship Amendment Bill is against the Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution: Asaduddin Owaisi

Dec 05, 2019

Latest Urdu News

-

اردو یونیورسٹی میں احتجاج جاری۔پڑھیں گے بھی اور لڑیں گے بھی:...

-

اڈیشہ میں سپرسونک میزائل برہموز کا کامیاب تجربہ...

-

ریاستی حکومت کا مقصد بڑے پیمانہ پر روزگار پیداکرنا ہے:تارک ر...

-19-

سی اے اے اور این آر سی کی مخالفت میں 19 دسمبر کو بایاں محاذ ...

-60-

دہلی۔ ممبئی ایکسپریس وے کا 60فیصد کام کا الاٹمنٹ ہوگیا: گڈکر...

-

اترپردیش میں خواتین کی حالت زار پر پرینکا نے بی جے پی کو بنا...

-

شہریت(ترمیمی)ایکٹ کےخلاف احتجاج،مختلف تنظیموں سمیت اے ایم یو...

-2019-

شہریت (ترمیمی) ایکٹ 2019 کی مخالفت میں سیلم پور میں پُرتشدد ...

-

امیتابھ نے کی ’چہرے‘کے چند مناظر کی ہدایت کاری...

Most Viewed

currency-ink-threads-supplier-same-for-indiapak-aimim-chief-asaduddin-owaisi

Currency ink, threads supplier same for India,Pak: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Nov 16, 2016
telangana-wakf-board-to-serve-notices-to-encroachers-in-hyderabad

Telangana Wakf Board to serve notices to encroachers in Hyderabad

Apr 27, 2017
parking-charges-increased-at-secunderabad-railway-station

Parking charges increased at Secunderabad Railway Station

Jul 06, 2017
female-staff-in-hijabs-prayers-before-take-off-and-no-alcohol-malaysias-first-shariah-airline

Female staff in hijabs, prayers before take-off and no alcohol: Malaysia's first Shariah-airline

Dec 22, 2015
aimim-chief-asaduddin-owaisi-takes-a-dig-at-singer-sonu-nigam-asks-people-to-understand-indias-cultural-diversity

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi takes a dig at Singer Sonu Nigam, asks people to understand India's cultural diversity

Apr 21, 2017
hyderabad-ranked-the-fifth-most-dynamic-city-in-the-world

Hyderabad ranked the fifth most dynamic city in the world

Jan 18, 2017
gaddar-to-launch-new-party-tygala-telangana

Gaddar to launch new party ‘Tygala Telangana’

Feb 08, 2017
murrel-is-official-telangana-fish

Murrel is official Telangana fish

Jul 21, 2016
-misri-family-to-represent-india-at-usa-body-building-championship

Misri family to represent India at USA body building championship

Feb 23, 2017

Is the opposition to Citizenship (Amendment) Bill justified?

Yes
No
Can't Say

Latest Videos View All

speeding-car-skids-off-hyderabad-flyover-crashes-kills-1
Speeding car skids off Hyderabad flyover, crashes, kills 1
woman-killed-in-road-accident-at-nalgonda-crossroads
Woman killed in road accident at Nalgonda crossroads
sa-re-ga-ma-pa-lil-champs-winner-azmat-auditions-for-indian-idol-11-shares-battle-with-drugs
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs winner Azmat auditions for Indian Idol 11, shares battle with drugs
youngster-died-in-an-accident-near-yakhutpura-railway-station
Youngster died in an accident near Yakhutpura Railway Station
ghmc-constructs-a-wooden-bridge-at-lakdikapul-under-beautification-programme
GHMC constructs a wooden bridge at Lakdikapul under beautification programme
hrithik-roshan-and-tiger-shroff-starrer-titled-war-to-release-on-oct-2
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer titled 'War', to release on Oct 2
Like Us
Etemaad Daily
Home About Us Advertise With Us All Polls Epaper Archives Privacy Policy Contact Us Download Etemaad App
© 2019 Etemaad Daily, All Rights Reserved.