Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says no to NRC, appeals people to maintain peace

Bhubaneswar: To demonstrate that his secular credentials are still intact and his party maintains equidistance from the BJP and Congress, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday clarified that the Biju Janata Dal does not support the controversial National Register of Citizens (NRC).





"We do not support the NRC. The BJD had made its stands clear (on the issue) both in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha," the Chief Minister Patnaik told media persons at Naveen Niwas. He further clarified that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 has nothing to do with the citizens of India. It deals only with foreigners.





Naveen's clarification came a day after people from Muslim community protesting CAA took out a peaceful rally in the state capital and urged the Chief Minister to make the BJD government's stance clear on NRC.





The Chief Minister had to make the stand of his government on NRC public as Muslims of the state are still apprehensive about their safety after the BJD support to the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in both houses of Parliament.





As the Muslim communities feel betrayed by the action of the BJD in supporting the CAB, the Chief Minister last week assured leaders of the minority community that NRC will not be be implemented in the State.





The Chief Minister once again appealed to the people not to indulge in violence and rumor-mongering.





"I appeal to the people not to indulge in rumour-mongering," he said.





Besides, the BJD supporting the CAB came in for criticism from several political parties including Congress and RJD.





Circulating the statements made by two BJD MPs, Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra and Lok Sabha member Sarmistha Sethi, during discussion on the CAB in the Parliament, Patra said the BJD has made it stands clear on both the issue. He said the party supported the CAB as it has no connection with NRC. Now the Chief Minister made the party stand clear on NRC.





Earlier, Congress leader BK Hariprasad alleged that the BJD is supporting the BJP on all issues out of fear while RJD MP Manoj Jha said had Biju Babu been alive, he would not have supported the Bill.