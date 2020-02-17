 
logo
 
Home > World > National
Hyderabad National International Specials

Nirbhaya rape case: Convicts to be executed on March 3 at 6 am

Mon 17 Feb 2020, 17:24:58
A Delhi Court on Monday gave March 3 as the fresh date for execution of all four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case.

Patiala House Court in its order said that the sentence would be executed at 6 am on March 3.

After the Delhi court pronounced it order issuing execution of the convicts, Asha Devi, Nirbhaya's mother said, "I am not very happy as this is the third time that death warrant has been issued. We have struggled so much, so I am satisfied that death warrant has been issued finally. I hope they (convicts) will be executed on 3rd March."

Special Public Prosecutor Rajiv Mohan apprised the court about the current status of the case and also stated that three out of four convicts have already exhausted their legal remedies.

And as of date, there is no petition pending in any court, Mohan said.

He also mentioned that Delhi High Court had given seven-day time to the convicts and that period is over.A Delhi court had adjourned the hearing for February 17 on the plea of the state and Nirbhaya's parents seeking issuance of death warrant as a petition challenging the rejection of mercy plea of convict Vinay Kumar Sharma was pending before the Supreme Court.

On Friday, the apex court had dismissed Sharma's petition.

President Ram Nath Kovind had also rejected the mercy petitions of convicts Akshay Thakur and Mukesh Singh.Earlier, Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana reserved the order after hearings during which Mukesh Kumar Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the case told the court that he does not want to be represented by advocate Vrinda Grover.

The court then appointed advocate Ravi Qazi to represent Mukesh.

The court was also informed that another death row convict, Vinay Sharma, is on hunger strike in Tihar jail.

Vinay was assaulted in jail and has head injuries, his lawyer told the court, adding that he was suffering from acute mental illness and hence the death sentence cannot be carried out.

The court directed the Tihar jail superintendent to take appropriate care of Vinay as per law.

Another convict Pawan Gupta's counsel told the court that he wanted to move curative petition before the Supreme Court and the mercy plea against the death sentence before the President.

Gupta is the only one among the four convicts who has not yet filed the curative petition -- the last legal remedy available to a person, which is decided in-chamber. He also has the option of filing a mercy plea.

Akshay Kumar's counsel informed court that he has prepared fresh mercy petition to be moved before the President.

The court was hearing the applications by Nirbhaya's parents and the Delhi government, seeking fresh death warrants for the four convicts after the Supreme Court granted liberty to the authorities to approach the trial court for issuance of fresh date for the execution of these convicts.

Asha Devi on Monday voiced hope that fresh death warrants would be issued against all four convicts by a Delhi court on Monday.
Share Tweet
No Comments For This Post, Be first to write a Comment.
Leave a Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Enter the code shown:


Can't read the image? click here to refresh
Most viewed from National
Sedition case: 3 Kashmiri engineering students re-arrested in Karnataka; remanded judicial custody till March 2

Sedition case: 3 Kashmiri engineering students re-arrested in Karnataka; remanded judicial...

Mamata Banerjee and Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar engage in

Mamata Banerjee and Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar engage in 'extremely satisfying' hour-long intera...

BJP to hold protests against

BJP to hold protests against 'failure' of Uddhav-led Maharashtra govt on Feb 25...

Sharjeel Imam sent to 1 day police custody, Delhi Police seeks custodial interrogation

Sharjeel Imam sent to 1 day police custody, Delhi Police seeks custodial interrogation...

No understanding of history or diplomacy: India objects to Turkey President Erdogan

No understanding of history or diplomacy: India objects to Turkey President Erdogan's Kash...

Ensuring development happens without harming environment: PM Modi

Ensuring development happens without harming environment: PM Modi...

Delhi HC seeks Centre response on PIL for probe into Gargi incident

Delhi HC seeks Centre response on PIL for probe into Gargi incident...

BJP likely to move pro-CAA resolution in Karnataka Assembly

BJP likely to move pro-CAA resolution in Karnataka Assembly...

SC directs Centre to grant permanent commission to women officers in Army within 3 months

SC directs Centre to grant permanent commission to women officers in Army within 3 months...

Fire in Mumbai GST Bhavan, no casualties

Fire in Mumbai GST Bhavan, no casualties...

India looking to set up separate theatre command for J&K: CDS Gen Rawat

India looking to set up separate theatre command for J&K: CDS Gen Rawat...

Aircel-Maxis case: Court seeks ED, CBI response on Karti

Aircel-Maxis case: Court seeks ED, CBI response on Karti's plea...

Most viewed from World
British MP Debbie Abrahams, who termed abrogation of Article 370 ‘betrayal’, denied entry to India

British MP Debbie Abrahams, who termed abrogation of Article 370 ‘betrayal’, denied en...

Nine car crash on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road

Nine car crash on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road...

Etihad flight makes emergency landing in Abu Dhabi

Etihad flight makes emergency landing in Abu Dhabi...

Labour MP Debbie Abrahams, who criticized abrogation of Article 370, denied entry in India

Labour MP Debbie Abrahams, who criticized abrogation of Article 370, denied entry in India...

Hyderabad Airport to hold India’s First Ever ‘Airport Run’

Hyderabad Airport to hold India’s First Ever ‘Airport Run’...

99 more COVID-19 cases on Japan cruise ship: Media

99 more COVID-19 cases on Japan cruise ship: Media...

Pakistan launches nationwide anti-polio campaign

Pakistan launches nationwide anti-polio campaign...

PM Modi greets Telangana CM on birthday

PM Modi greets Telangana CM on birthday...

No coronavirus positive cases in Telangana

No coronavirus positive cases in Telangana...

Trains partially cancelled

Trains partially cancelled...

Ready to face harsh summer in Hyderabad

Ready to face harsh summer in Hyderabad...

TRS continues its winning spree in coop elections

TRS continues its winning spree in coop elections...

Todays Epaper

Etemaad Urdu Daily 2020-02-17 E Paper

AIMIM News

owaisi-says-that-despite-manifold-increase-in-material-happiness-everyone-in-society-is-unhappy-and-continues-to-agitate

Owaisi says that 'despite manifold increase in material happiness, everyone in society is unhappy and continues to agitate'

Feb 17, 2020
shoot-me-in-chest-but-wont-show-documents-asaduddin-owaisi-on-caa-nrc-npr

‘Shoot me in chest, but won’t show documents’: Asaduddin Owaisi on CAA, NRC, NPR

Feb 10, 2020
npr-and-nrc-are-two-sides-of-the-same-coin-asaduddin-owaisi

NPR and NRC are two sides of the same coin: Asaduddin Owaisi

Feb 10, 2020
shaheen-bagh-may-be-turned-into-jallianwala-bagh-after-delhi-elections-asaduddin-owaisi

Shaheen Bagh may be turned into Jallianwala Bagh after Delhi elections: Asaduddin Owaisi

Feb 06, 2020
seems-like-bjp-is-worried-over-delhi-elections-says-owaisi-on-ram-temple-trust-announcement

Seems like BJP is worried over Delhi elections, says Owaisi on Ram Temple trust announcement

Feb 05, 2020
aimim-extends-support-to-jamia-millia-students-asaduddin-owaisi

AIMIM extends support to Jamia Millia students: Asaduddin Owaisi

Feb 04, 2020
asaduddin-owaisi-hints-at-launching-jail-bharo-andolan-against-caa

Asaduddin Owaisi hints at launching 'Jail bharo andolan' against CAA

Feb 03, 2020
asaduddin-owaisi-reiterates-that-the-on-going-agitation-is-to-save-the-constitution-of-the-country-

Asaduddin Owaisi reiterates that the on-going agitation is to save the constitution of the country

Feb 03, 2020

Latest Urdu News

-

صدر ٹرمپ کی سکیورٹی قافلے کی گاڑیوں اور آلات کو لے کر گجرات ...

-

سی اےاے،این آر سی اور این پی آر کی مخالفت ملک گیر سطح پر ہ...

-

جنگی مورچوں کو چھوڑ کر دیگر شاخوں میں خاتون فوجی افسران کومر...

-2020-

ہندوستان حج 2020مکمل طورپرڈیجیٹل کرنے والا دنیا کا واحد ملک ...

-

بی سی سی آئی صدر گنگولی کو پیچھے چھوڑیں گے وراٹ...

-

خواتین کی بے عزتی کررہی ہے حکومت:راہل...

-

کوالٹی پر توجہ مرکوز کرے صنعت: پیوش...

-

ہندوستان ’گرین ایکونومی ‘کے فروغ کی قیادت کرےگا:مودی...

-

اپنی فلموں سے خاص شناخت بنائی ساجد نڈیاڈوالا نے...

Most Viewed

currency-ink-threads-supplier-same-for-indiapak-aimim-chief-asaduddin-owaisi

Currency ink, threads supplier same for India,Pak: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Nov 16, 2016
telangana-wakf-board-to-serve-notices-to-encroachers-in-hyderabad

Telangana Wakf Board to serve notices to encroachers in Hyderabad

Apr 27, 2017
parking-charges-increased-at-secunderabad-railway-station

Parking charges increased at Secunderabad Railway Station

Jul 06, 2017
female-staff-in-hijabs-prayers-before-take-off-and-no-alcohol-malaysias-first-shariah-airline

Female staff in hijabs, prayers before take-off and no alcohol: Malaysia's first Shariah-airline

Dec 22, 2015
aimim-chief-asaduddin-owaisi-takes-a-dig-at-singer-sonu-nigam-asks-people-to-understand-indias-cultural-diversity

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi takes a dig at Singer Sonu Nigam, asks people to understand India's cultural diversity

Apr 21, 2017
hyderabad-ranked-the-fifth-most-dynamic-city-in-the-world

Hyderabad ranked the fifth most dynamic city in the world

Jan 18, 2017
gaddar-to-launch-new-party-tygala-telangana

Gaddar to launch new party ‘Tygala Telangana’

Feb 08, 2017
murrel-is-official-telangana-fish

Murrel is official Telangana fish

Jul 21, 2016
quran-ranks-as-the-best-book-for-justice-by-harvard-university

Quran ranks as the best book for justice by Harvard University

Jan 15, 2020

Maharashtra govt has given the permission for Malls, Multiplexes & restaurants to remain open 24x7 in Mumbai. Is Hyderabad also need to open their businesses round the clock for the facility of people?

Yes
No
Can't Say

Latest Videos View All

live-tiranga-rally-against-npr-nrc-caa-in-hyderabad
Live Tiranga Rally against NPR, NRC, CAA in Hyderabad
arvind-kumar-says-he-will-hang-asaduddin-owaisi-upside-down-from-crane-and-shave-off-his-beard-and-stick-it-to-telangana-cm
Arvind Kumar says he will hang Asaduddin Owaisi upside down from crane and shave off his beard and stick it to Telangana CM
now-bjp-rakes-up-old-manmohan-singh-speech-to-back-its-case-for-caa
Now, BJP rakes up old Manmohan Singh speech to back its case for CAA
speeding-car-skids-off-hyderabad-flyover-crashes-kills-1
Speeding car skids off Hyderabad flyover, crashes, kills 1
woman-killed-in-road-accident-at-nalgonda-crossroads
Woman killed in road accident at Nalgonda crossroads
sa-re-ga-ma-pa-lil-champs-winner-azmat-auditions-for-indian-idol-11-shares-battle-with-drugs
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs winner Azmat auditions for Indian Idol 11, shares battle with drugs
Like Us
Etemaad Daily
Home About Us Advertise With Us All Polls Epaper Archives Privacy Policy Contact Us Download Etemaad App
© 2020 Etemaad Daily, All Rights Reserved.