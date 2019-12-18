Jaipur serial blasts case: Court finds four guilty, one acquitted

A special court here on Wednesday found four accused guilty on charges of conspiracy in connection with the 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blasts that had left nearly 70 people dead and 185 injured.





However, one of the accused was acquitted by the court.





Eight serial bomb blasts had rocked Jaipur on May 13, 2008.





The four convicts - Mohammad Saif, Mohammad Sarwar Azmi, Mohammad Salman and Saifurrehman - were present in the court.





“The court has acquitted Shahbaz Hussain because the allegation against him could not be proved. The rest four have been convicted under section 120 (B) of IPC for conspiracy,” Suresh Vyas, amicus curiae for Hussain told, reporters.





Hussain was accused of sending an email taking responsibility for the blasts.