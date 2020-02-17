 
Nine car crash on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road

Mon 17 Feb 2020, 17:44:57
A nine car crash was reported on Sheikh Zayed Road on Monday morning.

Dubai Police told Gulf News the incident happened at about 10am in front of the Dusit Thani Hotel before the Dubai Mall bridge in the direction of Abu Dhabi and caused extensive tail backs. No injuries were reported.

Abu Dhabi have recently introduced radars that catch tailgaters, punishing repeat offenders with Dh400 fines and four black points. A text message warning will be sent to first time offenders followed by the fines if they repeat the offence.

The same radars can also detect if a person is driving too slow in the fast lane.

Police in Abu Dhabi say the maximum distance between yourself and the car in front should be three seconds, but double that if conditions are bad.
