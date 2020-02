An Etihad flight made an emergency landing at Abu Dhabi international airport late Monday after a passenger needed urgent medical attention.





A source from the airline confirmed to Gulf News that Etihad flight EY475 declared the emergency not because there was a technical problem with the aircraft.





The source said one of the passengers aboard the Etihad flight was “unwell.”





The plane was bound for Abu Dhabi and was travelling from Jakarta, Indonesia. It managed to land safely.