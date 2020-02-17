 
Hyderabad Airport to hold India’s First Ever ‘Airport Run’

Mon 17 Feb 2020, 16:57:25
Hyderabad: The GMR led Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) is all set to organize the first of its kind ‘Airport Run’ event on Feb 29.

Promoted as the ‘Hyderabad Airport Run 2020’, this unique evening run, from 5 pm onwards, with a tagline of ‘Run… Eat… Play… Repeat…’ will not only engage the runners but also their family and friends on the lines of a festive carnival that will indulge the participants with fun, food and music, according to a press release from GMR.
 
Aligned to its objective of stakeholder engagement of ‘One Family, One Mission’, GHIAL is reaching out not only to the airport community but the entire population of Hyderabad City as part of the engagement, making it a unique event in the picturesque backdrop of the airport campus, the release said.

The event will feature two categories, a 10K run with a participation fee of Rs.800, and a 5K run with a participation fee of Rs.500. Registrations are already open. The minimum age limit to participate in the Run is 12 years for the 5K category and 14 years for the 10K timed category respectively.
