Sourav Ganguly strikes back again at Sachin Tendulkar

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly once again trolled former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Instagram.





Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram on Monday to post a picture from his visit to Berlin, capital of Germany. Sachin Tendulkar is in Berlin for the Laureus Sports Awards. Soon after the former India batsman posted the picture, former India captain and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly came up with a comment that sent fans into splits. Sourav Ganguly, who recently took a dig at Sachin Tendulkar for enjoying too many holidays, reminded his former opening partner about his previous comment and said “Tendulkar.. I was not wrong …”





Sachin is in Berlin to attend the 2020 Laureus Sports Awards, being hosted on Monday, 17 February at 11:30pm IST.





Tendulkar was shortlisted as one among five contenders for the greatest Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 Award.