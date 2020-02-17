 
Cricket

'Goodbyes never get easier with time'-Emotional post of Anushka Sharma for hubby

Mon 17 Feb 2020, 20:49:09
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli is one of the power couples doing the rounds in the Indian sporting and film industry.

Virat's next assignment is the two-match Test series against New Zealand. He got an emotional parting message from wife Anushka Sharma on Monday. Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to post a picture with Virat Kohli but it was her emotional caption that won over the Internet. "You'd think good byes get easier with time. But they never do," Anushka Sharma captioned her post on Instagram. 

Soon after Anushka Sharma posted the picture, fans flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages for the couple.

Anushka is expected to walk the red carpet at the Femina Beauty Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday and had to cut short her stay in New Zealand to fly down to India. Virat will be leading Team India which will face New Zealand on the latter’s home ground in the upcoming two-match Test series. The first Test will be played from February 21 to 25.
