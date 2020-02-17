Upcoming movies 'Angrezi Medium','Gunjan Saxena' and 'Roohi Afzana' gets new release dates

On Monday, the makers of three highly anticipated Bollywood movies announced the new release dates of their films — Angrezi Medium, Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl and Roohi Afzana.





Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar tweeted, "Friendships in the fraternity are rare but when they exist ...they are empowering! Dinoo and I have made an exchange of dates! ANGREZI MEDIUM will come a week earlier on the GUNJAN SAXENA date 13th of March 2020 and GUNJAN SAXENA takes the ROOHI AFZA date 24th April 2020."





The 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' director has also unveiled the new release date for Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Roohi Afzana' as June 5.