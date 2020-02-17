 
Sara Ali Khan shared 'like mother, like daughter' moment on Instagram

Mon 17 Feb 2020, 19:48:01
Sara Ali Khan has managed to rule our hearts with her performance in her recently released film. After proving she is just like mommy Amrita Singh in terms of her acting skills, Sara took to her social media to share a picture collage as she shares an uncanny resemblance to her mother in her latest look. 

Sara Ali Khan huge resemblance with her mom Amrita Singh has always been a topic of craze among netizens! And now the actress has herself come forward and pointed out the same. In her Instagram page, she has shared a  picture comparing hers with a pic of her mother’s.

On Instagram, Sara Ali Khan shared a 'Like mother, Like daughter' picture with Amrita Singh and captioned it, " 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara's latest release Love Aaj Kal, alongside Kartik Aaryan is running in theatres now.Sara's next is with Varun Dhawan. Titled Coolie No 1, the comedy film is directed by Varun's father David Dhawan.
