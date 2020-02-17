Backfash of Deepika Padukone when Ranveer Singh won the Black Lady

Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor award for Gully Boy. What wife Deepika Padukone did next with his trophy is adorable!





Deepika Padukone did not accompany husband and actor Ranveer Singh to the Filmfare Awards but has finally met his black lady. Ranveer has shared a glimpse of how Deepika reacted to his win at the Filmfare.





The sweet photo on Instagram along with a caption that read, "When my Little lady met my Black lady." As soon as it was posted, it got as many as 7,36,000 likes within a few minutes.





Deepika had earlier called the win “historic” when Ranveer had shared a screenshot of his video chat with Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar.