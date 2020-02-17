Ali Abbas Zafar to direct Mr.India 2

The speculations that Anil Kapoor and late Sridevi starrer Mr. India is up for a remake have been doing the rounds for a long time.Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar has been roped in to write and helm Mr India trilogy being produced by Zee Studios. The film is said to be a spin-off of the 1987 blockbuster of the same name which starred Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in the lead roles.





Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted, “Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!”





According to the source, the film is neither a sequel nor a remake but a spin-off of the original which will be set in modern times. Ali has even locked the first draft and is cautiously taking each step keeping in mind the popularity and love for the film.





Meanwhile, Ali is aiming for a 2022 festive release for Mr.India 2.